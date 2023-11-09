BreakingNews
Gas line break shuts down Northside Drive in Sandy Springs, officials say

Get into the holiday ‘spirits’ at Oakland Cemetery’s weekend celebration

Atlanta Winter Guide
Go “behind the stones” at Oakland Cemetery and explore select mausoleums during the Holiday Spirit Festival.

A guide in Victorian costume will take you on a walking tour of some of the cemetery’s most iconic stone structures, sharing the stories of their permanent residents.

Each mausoleum is decorated by area garden clubs and designers.

Tours run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Tickets cost $10-18.

Both Saturday and Sunday, visitors can enjoy holiday music performed live by local musicians and shop at the holiday market, with handcrafted goods by local artisans.

Wreaths and other greenery will also be sold for those who enjoy decorations with that fresh scent.

A special area for children will have crafts and games, plus they can have their photo taken with Santa.

There will also be snacks and drinks for purchase.

