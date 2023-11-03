Theme park gets ‘wild & bright’ for the holidays

Atlanta Winter Guide
The theme park named best in Georgia by TripAdvisor is going all out for the holidays.

Wild Adventures, in Valdosta, just about four hours from Atlanta, is adding attractions this year to boost its holiday attraction Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright.

“Our new Christmas celebration will be the largest holiday event we’ve ever hosted with more lights, more entertainment and more Christmas spirit than ever. It will be big, unexpected and something families throughout the region will not want to miss,” Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager, said in a press release announcing Wild Adventure’s selection as Georgia’s top theme park.

Among the new features are an immersive experience based on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” roasted s’mores by an open fire shared with gingerbread men, Christmas stories with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and a musical Christmas light show.

You can also have a foam snowstorm party in Santa’s Outpost and have brunch with Santa.

According to the park’s website, Wild Adventures will be decorated with more than 2 million lights, including thousands reflecting on the water during the “animated floating lake spectacular.”

The attraction is open on weekends during November, then more days next month, starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31.

Tickets and season passes are available at WildAdventures.com.

