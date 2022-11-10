Get free-spirited fall flavor with these zero-proof Atlanta cocktails

The stone fire pit is a focal point of The Chastain’s charming patio, which is the perfect place to share a drink with friends. Beverage Manager Juan Cortes mixes drinks to match the seasons. His windfall mocktail was designed to capture the flavors of autumn, with caramel apple puree, cranberry and ginger beer. The sweet heat of jalapeno demerara provides added punch.

4320 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-257-6416, thechastainatl.com

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

The Third Door is located in a converted 1920s filling station garage space in Marietta that includes table and rail seating for listening to live music; a speakeasy-style bar room; and an outdoor patio with a travel trailer called the Bearcat, which can be reserved for up to six people.

Bearcat also is the name of a cocktail so intriguing and delicious that you wouldn’t know (or care) it doesn’t include alcohol. It includes Seedlip Garden nonalcoholic spirit, along with lime juice, cucumber, mint and a cucumber sliver for a tasty garnish. Aloe gives the bright, vegetal drink a rich viscosity that adds to the experience.

131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net

Lazy Betty offers a list of nonalcoholic wines to pair with dinner or a chef’s tasting. And, much like the restaurant’s creative tasting menu, its zero-proof drinks also are inspired. The celery gimlet is packed with vegetal and herbal notes, and is very food-friendly. Mixed with a house-made celery cordial, saline and amethyst lemon distilled nonalcoholic spirit, it is light and refreshing, with hints of salty spice and plenty of depth.

1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com.

