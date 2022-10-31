Where to eat outside in style in metro Atlanta this winter

Arnette’s Chop Shop. Head to the well-appointed upstairs terrace at Arnette’s Chop Shop to sip a cocktail on a lounge chair while waiting to eat your steak or seafood on the main floor.

2700 Apple Valley Road NE, Brookhaven. 404-969-0701, arnetteschopshop.com.

The Chastain. The restaurant’s expansive patio overlooking Chastain Park offers a large fire pit, the perfect spot to enjoy the restaurant’s hot chocolate made with Valrhona dark chocolate, choice of milk and a house-made vanilla marshmallow.

4320 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-257-6416, thechastainatl.com

Drawbar. Get a spectacular view of the city while getting cozy with a cocktail next to a firepit at Drawbar, located inside the Bellyard Hotel in West Midtown development the Interlock.

1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333, bellyardhotel.com/dine/drawbar.

Saints and Council. There are plenty of ways to stay warm at this Colony Square spot, including on an outdoor pergola with a fire pit and heated seats. Sweeten the deal with tableside s’mores service and three kinds of hot chocolate (plus lots of savory options).

1221 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 770-731-8159, saintsandcouncil.com.

Sister. Enjoy a giant burger, a gourmet grilled cheese with fontina, taleggio, chives and porcini butter or a classic cocktail at this new concept inside Hotel Colee in Buckhead. The patio, outfitted with fire pits, offers seating on plush couches and chairs.

3377 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-523-3600, hotelcolee.com/buckhead-atlanta-restaurants.

South City Kitchen Buckhead. Grab a glass of wine and small bites on the restaurant’s covered, open-air outdoor patio complete with a fire pit and lounge chairs overlooking Peachtree.

3350 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-815-6677, southcitykitchen.com/buckhead-hours-and-location.

Three Arches. Warm up with a cocktail or a Mediterranean-inspired dish at Hyatt Centric Buckhead’s newly-opened eatery, which features fire pits on an outdoor terrace.

3301 Lenox Parkway, Atlanta. 470-763-4399, hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/georgia/hyatt-centric-buckhead-atlanta/atlct/dining.

Trackside Grill and Patio Bar. Try Trackside’s Southern dishes — think shrimp and grits, buttermilk fried chicken and mac and cheese — on the patio next to the restaurant’s brick fireplace.

2840 S. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-499-0874, tracksidegrill.com.

Up on the Roof. The all-weather rooftop restaurant with a view of downtown Alpharetta offers cozy fireplaces and tower heaters to keep you warm and cozy.

33 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-5855, eatupdrinkup.net/alpharetta-georgia.

White Bull. Gather around the fire pit at chef Pat Pascarella’s Decatur Square restaurant, where heaters and lantern lighting provide extra warmth. Try one of the Italian-inspired dishes, and end the night with s’mores over the fire pit. Pascarella’s Piedmont Heights restaurant, Grana, also features fire pits on its rooftop patio, while Bastone in West Midtown offers a heated patio. Alici, set to open in Midtown in the coming weeks, will also have a heated patio.

123 East Court Square, Decatur. 404-600-5649, whitebullatl.com.

Willow Bar. The bar inside Kimpton Sylvan Hotel features a large courtyard with clusters of tables, lounge seating and several fire pits, next to which guests can enjoy the bar’s plant-forward menu and botanically driven cocktails.

374 East Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 470-531-8904, willowbarbuckhead.com.

Igloos

9 Mile Station. Head to the roof at Ponce City Market for a full-service igloo dining experience with a view. Available for a flat $200 rental fee ($25 food and beverage minimum per person) Fridays-Sundays, the two and a half-hour igloo reservations include a dedicated server and access to the 9 Mile Station food menu. Ice skating and tickets for games can be purchased for an additional $10.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1532, 9milestation.com.

Rowdy Tiger Rooftop. Get panoramic views of Midtown inside your own private igloo on the rooftop at Rowdy Tiger from Nov. 16-Feb. 28. Each four- or six-person igloo has its own furniture, heater and Bluetooth speaker, and guests can order from a menu of small plates and seasonal cocktails. Reservations are required and seating times are 5-7 p.m. or 8-10 p.m., with a food and beverage minimum of $300.

866 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 678-412-2402, rowdytigeratlanta.com.

