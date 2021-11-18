New Piedmont Heights walk-up window offers breakfast and lunch

Also look for a coffee and tea program with coffee from Atlanta-based Brash Coffee Roasters. Kesler Imerman and Chris McLeod, the owner of Brash, will collaborate on Brash Kitchen, set to open next year in West Midtown’s Works development.

“My goal is to serve people colorful, intentional, and simply delicious food that supports your body and the planet,” Kesler Imerman said in a prepared statement.

Daily Chew offers seating for 15 guests in front of the walk-up window, with heating available during colder months.

The window is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Customers can also order online for delivery and pickup.

2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-600-4155, dailychewatl.com/

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.