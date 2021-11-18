New Piedmont Heights walk-up window offers breakfast and lunch

A walk-up window with outdoor seating serving breakfast and lunch is now open in Piedmont Heights.
Daily Chew debuted earlier this month at 2127 Liddell Drive NE, in the former Queso Shop space. The concept comes from Julia Kesler Imerman, the owner of Atlanta meal prep and catering business Stop Think Chew.
The menu offers a variety of items including rotisserie chickens, pitas and protein bowls using flavors from Kesler Imerman’s Jewish and South African roots and locally-sourced ingredients.
Daily Chew also sells pre-packaged Stop Think Chew provisions, including protein and veggie bowls, salads, entrees, soups and dressings.
Credit: Daily Chew
Also look for a coffee and tea program with coffee from Atlanta-based Brash Coffee Roasters. Kesler Imerman and Chris McLeod, the owner of Brash, will collaborate on Brash Kitchen, set to open next year in West Midtown’s Works development.
“My goal is to serve people colorful, intentional, and simply delicious food that supports your body and the planet,” Kesler Imerman said in a prepared statement.
Daily Chew offers seating for 15 guests in front of the walk-up window, with heating available during colder months.
The window is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Customers can also order online for delivery and pickup.
2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-600-4155, dailychewatl.com/
