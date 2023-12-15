Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlas. This Michelin-starred restaurant in the St. Regis hotel will serve a five-course tasting menu for the holiday in both the formal main dining room and the tavern dining room.

5-9 p.m. $250 per person. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com.

Bismillah Cafe. Located on Buford Highway, Bismillah Cafe will be open for its normal hours on Christmas Day, serving a mix of Indian and American food like biryani, curry, tiki masala, wings and burgers.

11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 4022 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta. 404-634-5955, bismillahcafeatlantaonline.com.

Brassica. Head to the Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead for Christmas Day dinner. The eatery will offer a three-course meal with menu highlights including lobster bisque, herb-crusted prime rib, seared halibut with forbidden rice or butternut squash ravioli. For dessert, guests can choose a chocolate buttercream yule log or a pistachio and raspberry macaron tree.

Seatings at noon, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. $150 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, brassicaatlanta.com.

Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Food Terminal. Restaurateur Amy Wong’s Malaysian restaurant’s locations in Chamblee and Sandy Springs will be open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. respectively on Christmas Day.

5000 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee. 678-353-6110. And 6550 Aria Blvd., Sandy Springs. 678-691-7766. foodterminal.com.

By George. Find a special four-course Christmas Day menu at the Candler Hotel’s restaurant, By George. Guests can choose from dishes like potato-crusted salmon with white asparagus with blackberry beurre blanc; braised lamb shanks with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, citrus gremolata and garlic butter; spinach ravioli with lobster and roasted peppers in a vodka tomato sauce; and creme brulee cheesecake.

11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. $85 per person. 127 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-2752, bygeorgeatl.com.

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Nam Phuong Vietnamese Cuisine. Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant Nam Phuong, will be open and serving Vietnamese food.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. 4051 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta. 404-633-2400, namphuongga.com.

Nan Thai Fine Dining. This eatery from chef Nan Niyomkul will be open during its normal hours on Christmas Day. The Thai restaurant offers a variety of dishes like whole snapper, lobster pad thai and lamb hung lay.

5:30-10 p.m. 1350 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-870-9933, nanfinedining.com.

Red’s Beer Garden. Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park will be open on Christmas Day for those looking to grab a drink and enjoy a hot dog. The eatery will serve its regular menu with hot dogs, chicken tenders, loaded nachos and more than 200 varieties of beer.

Noon-6 p.m. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com.

STK Steakhouse. Enjoy a Christmas Day meal at this Midtown steakhouse, featuring roasted turkey, shallot and thyme confit thighs, green beans and sweet potatoes.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. $64 per person. 1075 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-793-0144, stksteakhouse.com/venues/atlanta.

The Sun Dial. The Sun Dial will serve a six-course Christmas Day feast with menu options like butternut squash soup, wagyu tartar, seared gulf snapper, espresso and chipotle rubbed tomahawk pork chop and Southern buttermilk pie.

1-8:30 p.m. $139 per person. 210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-589-7506, sundialrestaurant.com.

Tiny Lou’s. Head to the Hotel Clermont for a three-course Christmas dinner at Tiny Lou’s. Menu options include cured salmon, pan-seared diver scallops, beef Wellington and bread pudding.

4-9 p.m. $95 per person. 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-485-0085, tinylous.com.

