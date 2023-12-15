The Alden. Ring in the new year with a seven-course meal at this metro Atlanta restaurant, complete with featured menu items like truffled potato gnocchi, wagyu Wellington and pistachio gelato. The eatery will also offer a vegetarian menu with items like winter squash “tom ka”; kimchi farm egg with bok choy; broccoli and rice crisp; and passion fruit souffle.

Seatings at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. $150-$200. 5070 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 678-395-6982, thealdenrestaurant.com.

The Americano. Enjoy a three- or four-course dinner at Buckhead’s Americano with featured menu items like oysters and shrimp cocktail, dry-aged duck breast, tagliatelle bolognese, lobster tail and salted caramel budino.

6-8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.-midnight. $174 per person for three courses, $210 per person for four courses, $60 for children 12 and under, free for 3 and under. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta.

Amore e Amore. This Italian eatery will offer plenty of festivities, beginning with a holiday menu that includes pappardelle Sinatra, Maine lobster tails, filet mignon medallions and desserts. Reservations are open between 4-7:30 p.m. for a la carte or pre-fixe dining, and children 12 and under may dine until 7:30 p.m. Reservations after 8 p.m. for ages 21 and over are $200 per person and include a table for the night, a dance floor and a complimentary champagne toast.

4 p.m. until late. $200 per person after 8 p.m. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com.

Atrium. Celebrate the new year with a boozy brunch at this Ponce City Market eatery. Brunch will be held on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with mimosa bottle service, a brunch menu, treats for kids and a DJ.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com.

Aziza. Head to Aziza for a four-course menu featuring Israeli dishes like hummus with duck confit, almonds, apricots and tehina; halloumi with parsley salad, harissa honey, dates and grapefruit; braised bison short rib with curry freekeh, caramelized cipollini and cinnamon red wine sauce; and urfa spiced chocolate pot de crème.

5-10:30 p.m. $75 per person. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9437, aziza-restaurant.com.

Bacchanalia. Visit this Michelin-starred restaurant for a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Menu options include foie gras terrine, crab fritter, lamb, smoked ricotta and souffle.

5:30 p.m. $110 per person. 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., Atlanta. 404.365.0410, starprovisions.com/bacchanalia.

Beetlecat. Try a four-course New Year’s Eve tasting menu with options like potato croquettes, lobster bisque, truffle risotto and burnt miso pound cake.

4-11 p.m. $105 per person. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com.

The Betty. The Betty at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead Village will offer a four-course menu for New Year’s Eve with offerings like smoked salmon and caviar, grilled Spanish octopus, crispy pork belly, grilled swordfish and Meyer lemon and champagne sorbet. There will also be live music from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. to help ring in the new year.

5 p.m.-midnight. $135 per person, add a wine pairing for $75 per person. 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thebettyatl.com.

Brassica. Head to the Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead for a five-course black-tie dining experience. Featured menu items include truffle-infused chicken and duck consommé, herbal cannelloni with butter poached lobster, lobster cream sauce and lemon oil foam, seared venison medallion with celeriac root puree and a chocolate ganache tart with Meyer lemon sherbet. The menu will be accompanied by wine pairings. Tickets include access to the Enchanted New Year’s Eve Black-Tie Gala at the Waldorf.

8:30 p.m. $495 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7545, brassicaatlanta.com.

Bully Boy. Visit the Beltline for cocktails and Japanese dishes like curry katsu udon, hamachi kama and sushi, as well as a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

828 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 678-904-5607, bullyboyatl.com.

Carmel. Enjoy a coastal-inspired meal at this Buckhead Village restaurant. In addition to a DJ playing throughout the evening, there will be caviar and special cocktails.

5 p.m. until late. 3009 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 470-355-7245, carmelatl.com.

Cooks & Soldiers. Toast the new year at this Basque-inspired restaurant in west Midtown with holiday offerings of small plates and a la carte dishes like tortilla y caviar, a Spanish egg and potato omelet topped with caviar; pimentón crème fraîche; and pierna de cerdo, a braised porcelet shank.

4 p.m.-midnight. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com.

Double Zero. Head to this Italian eatery across the street from Emory for a three-course dinner with options like pizza aragosta with lobster, garlic, roasted fennel and peppers and basil.

4-11 p.m. 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com.

Ecco. Both Ecco’s Midtown and Buckhead locations will offer a four-course dinner to celebrate the new year. Diners can expect fried goat cheese, stuffed piquillo peppers, short rib presse, crab spaghetti and bee sting cake.

5-10 p.m. $115 per person. 40 7th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-347-9555 and 3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-347-9558. ecco-atlanta.com.

El Super Pan. Celebrate the new year at chef Hector Santiago’s Latin kitchen and bar with a DJ and a midnight cava toast. A cover charge of $24 per person begins at 9 p.m., and the restaurant will remain open until 2 a.m.

$24 after 9 p.m. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com.

Enzo Steakhouse and Bar. Begin your New Year’s Eve with a buffet brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu offerings will include Italian French toast, spinach and ricotta quiche, fried chicken and waffles and a make-your-own mimosa bar. Starting at 4:30 p.m., diners can enjoy a holiday dinner featuring braised lamb shank, spaghetti and lobster, truffle potatoes and tiramisu. There will be live music and a complimentary glass of champagne to toast the new year.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-late. 300 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com.

Flight Club. Head to the Star Metals development to ring in 2024 at Flight Club. Guests can reserve a private dining area with three hours of cocktails, food and a champagne toast for $125 per person. Individual tickets are $60 and include two drinks, unlimited food and a midnight champagne toast.

9 p.m.-1 a.m. $60-$125. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-301-8003, flightclubdartsusa.com/atlanta.

Fogón and Lions. Visit this Alpharetta restaurant for a Latin American-inspired holiday buffet with live music from Latin band Arena Sound and a DJ. Tickets include a bar package, a midnight champagne toast and access to the buffet.

8 p.m.-2 a.m. $175 per person. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com.

The Iberian Pig. The Iberian Pig’s Decatur location will offer festive cocktails like the Spanish 75 with gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and cava and the winter sangria with rosé, mulling spices, orange liqueur and rosemary. Diners can pair the cocktails with tapas like oysters and lamb chops.

At The Iberian Pig’s Buckhead location, celebrate the new year with suckling pig paella made with bomba rice, suckling pig, chicharrones, vegetables and aioli.

4 p.m. to midnight. 121 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-371-8800 and 3150 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. 404-994-4990. iberianpig.com.

Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta. Head to this Buckhead hotel for the New Year’s Eve event An Iconic Journey Through Place and Time, featuring music from Rupert’s Orchestra, cocktails and food from three locations around the world. There will be cocktails and canapés from London, dinner from Paris and champagne and desserts from Times Square.

8 p.m.- 1 a.m. Tickets from $330 per person. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-949-9000, intercontinentalatlanta.com.

La Tavola. Head to this Virginia-Highland eatery for a four-course menu with featured items like hamachi crudo, cresto di gallo with black perigord truffles, saltimbocca and tiramisu.

5-11 p.m. $95 per person. 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com.

Lazy Betty. Bid farewell to 2023 at Michelin-starred Lazy Betty with a seven-course tasting menu and optional wine pairing for an additional $175.

5-11 p.m. $325 per person. 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Le Bon Nosh Credit: Courtesy of Le Bon Nosh

Le Bon Nosh. Enjoy a French-inspired New Year’s Eve meal at Le Bon Nosh with live jazz and a tarot card reader. Guests will begin the evening with caviar, crème fraîche and chips, followed by vichyssoise with poached lobster, duck breast with green peppercorn sauce and potato a la lyonnaise. Optional wine pairings are $70.

6 p.m.-midnight. $130 per person. 65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com.

Le Bilboquet. Head to Buckhead Village for a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner with menu items including smoked salmon cake, cajun chicken breast, roasted wild venison tenderloin and orange blossom pannacotta, plus a champagne toast at midnight.

5-6:45 and 9-11 p.m. $85-$125 per person, $35 for children. 3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com.

Little Sparrow. At Little Sparrow, diners can enjoy a New Year’s Eve tasting menu with an optional wine pairing for $55, or they can sit at the bar to enjoy the featured items a la carte. Menu items include duck liver terrine, French onion soup, steak hache and cheesecake.

4-11:30 p.m. $145 per person for the tasting menu. 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, littlesparrowatl.com.

Lure. Enjoy a three-course dinner at Lure with featured menu items like Vidalia onion hushpuppies, yellowfin tuna crudo, herbed risotto, seabass, squid ink rigatoni and sticky toffee pudding.,

5-10 p.m. $105 per person. 1106 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-817-3650, lure-atlanta.com.

Marcel. Visit this Westside Provisions District eatery for a five-course banquet with menu items like shrimp cocktail, oysters, Caesar salad, a 30-ounce tomahawk steak, cacio e pepe and baked Alaska. Optional wine pairings are $85.

5-11:30 p.m. $250 per person. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-665-4555, marcelatl.com.

Marcus Bar & Grille. Head to celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant to celebrate at the “For the Love of New Beginnings” New Year’s Eve buffet. There will be breakfast, brunch and dinner staples along with two DJ sets throughout the day.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $70 per person, $35 for children under 12. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com.

no. 246. Head to this eatery in downtown Decatur for a four-course menu with dishes like fritto miso, agnollotti limone, chicken marsala and chocolate truffle torta. The restaurant offers an optional wine pairing for $85.

5-11:30 p.m. $110 per person. 129 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 678-399-8246, no246.com.

North Italia. Enjoy a three-course dinner at North Italia’s Buckhead location with new menu items like seared scallops, smoked prosciutto chicken parmesan, dark chocolate budino and gingersnap eggnog buttercake.

$65 per person. 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-841-7530, northitalia.com.

The Optimist. Ring in the New Year at this coastal-inspired restaurant with a four-course tasting menu. Expect offerings like tuna crudo, lobster and potato bisque, rock shrimp and whole Maine lobster. There are two tiers of optional wine pairings at $45 or $85 per person.

4-11:30 p.m. $125 per person. 914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com/atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy of Sharon Benton Credit: Courtesy of Sharon Benton

Petite Violette. Enjoy a six-course New Year’s Eve meal at this French eatery. The meal will include hors d’oeuvres, hot soup, salad, an entree and dessert along with a glass of Champagne and sorbet. Entree options include broiled lobster tail, fresh diver scallops and jumbo shrimp, Chilean sea bass, beef Wellington, rack of lamb and jumbo shrimp scampi risotto. Dessert options include berry cheesecake, chocolate caramel bread pudding and crème brulée.

5-9 p.m. $99.95 per person. 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com.

The Select. The Select in Sandy Springs is offering a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu for $95 per person in the dining room. Offerings include poached lobster, duck moulard breast, seared sea scallops, beef Wellington and triple chocolate cake. The Select will also host the Frank Sinatra Experience from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. with live music, dancing, snacks like truffle grilled cheese, cheese and charcuterie and deviled eggs, and a Champagne toast at midnight for $35 per person.

5-9 p.m. and 10 p.m.-1 a.m.$50-$95. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com.

South City Kitchen. South City Kitchen’s Buckhead, Vinings and Midtown locations will be open for brunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will serve a three-course dinner from 5-10 p.m. Dinner highlights include fried green tomatoes, smoky grilled pork chops, beef cheek and chocolate pecan pie.

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. $85 per person for dinner, $35 for children under 12. Multiple locations. southcitykitchen.com.

Spaceman. Celebrate the end of 2023 at Spaceman. located on the 15th floor of the Hyatt Centric Buckhead hotel. There will be an hors d’oeuvre buffet throughout the evening, desserts, music from The Soulmates and DJ Babey Drew and a champagne toast at midnight.

8 p.m.-1 a.m. $75-$275. 3301 Lenox Square Parkway NE, Atlanta. 470-763-4403, hyattcentricbuckheadrestaurantsatl.com.

St. Cecilia. Celebrate the new year with seafood and pasta at this Buckhead restaurant. The four-course tasting menu will feature items like hamachi crudo, spaghetti alla vongole and halibut, with an optional wine pairing for $60.

5-10:45 p.m. $135 per person. 3455 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-554-9995, stceciliaatl.com.

Sugo. Head to Sugo in Johns Creek for a three-course dinner featuring butternut squash ravioli, scallops piccata, moscatel filet and cannoli.

4-11:45 p.m. $55 per person. 10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-817-8000, sugorestaurant.com.

Two Urban Licks. Begin your New Year’s Eve with brunch on the Eastside Beltline from 11 a.m. -3 p.m., featuring items like Georgia bourbon French toast and fried chicken biscuits. For dinner, Two Urban Licks will serve cocktails and specialty menu items, like a Champagne surf and turf entree for two for $175. There will be a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com.