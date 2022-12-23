Kick off New Year’s Day with brunch at these Atlanta restaurants

Botica. Celebrate from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with breakfast burritos, chilaquiles and the Que Padre, with crispy chicken, eggs and gravy on ciabatta. Brunch cocktails include the Nespresso Martini and a Cava Rita with limoncello and Maestro Dobel tequila.

1820 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-228-6358, eatbotica.com.

Chido & Padre’s. Get brunch with a Mexican twist at this Buckhead restaurant with dishes like chilaquiles and breakfast tacos, plus cocktails like the Chido’s bloody mary with Ancho Reyes and habanero.

128 East Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com.

CRU Food and Wine Bar. Both the Avalon and Battery Atlanta locations will be open for brunch from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring bellinis, mimosas and brunch dishes including a smoked salmon board.

915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, 77-485-9463and 300 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, 678-248-5181. cruwinebar.com.

Commons Restaurant & Lounge. The restaurant inside the new Starling hotel is offering a brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The meal, which is $65 per person, includes a mimosa, bellini and bloody mary bar, a waffle and omelet station, desserts and dishes like potato au gratin, hashbrowns and beef medallions with peppercorn sauce.

188 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-892-6000, thestarling.com/dining-midtown-atlanta.

Dantanna’s. Enjoy brunch dishes like chorizo skillet, waffles and a brunch burger topped with cheese, bacon and an egg from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

3400 Around Lenox Drive, Atlanta. 404-706-8873, dantannas.com.

Fire Maker Brewing Co. Starting at noon, the brewery will serve beermosas and bloody marys along with other drink specials, while food partner Scoville Hot Chicken will serve chicken and waffles.

975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-705-8777, firemakerbeer.com.

Hampton + Hudson. Get your new year off to a fortuitous start at Hampton + Hudson’s Lucky Brunch. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Inman Park restaurant will serve its regular brunch menu alongside “lucky” dishes like collard greens and black-eyed peas.

299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com.

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern. Catch the big college football games at all Hobnob locations on New Year’s Day while enjoying traditional brunch dishes from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Drink up with $17 bottomless mimosas at the Brookhaven location, $18.95 bottomless mimosas at Perimeter and $17 mimosa pitchers at Halcyon and Atlantic Station.

Multiple locations, hobnobatlanta.com.

Milton’s. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Milton’s will serve its regular brunch menu with items like croissant French toast, a handful of omelets and blackened salmon, as well as drinks like a loaded bloody mary.

800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com.

Murphy’s. Make reservations for brunch at this Virginia-Highland mainstay, which is open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Brunch favorites include malted waffles, buttermilk pancakes and the Eggs Slim Mulligan with poached eggs, potato hash, bacon and cheddar cheese.

997 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-0904, murphysatlanta.com.

Ocean & Acre. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., order from the restaurant’s regular lunch menu in addition to brunch dishes such as challah French toast and San Francisco salmon toast, along with mimosas and bloody marys.

6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 678-823-8887, oceanandacre.com.

Postino WineCafé. The new Buckhead restaurant opens at 10 a.m. with a brunch menu featuring seeded avocado toast and meatball shakshouka, served alongside brunchy cocktails including the Sure Shot, made with Cocchi Rosa, sparkling rose, grapefuit juice and soda.

3655 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-608-1955, postinowinecafe.com.

Saints + Council. Head to the Colony Square restaurant from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for dishes including Dutch Babies, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and short ribs and eggs, as well as several brunch cocktails.

1221 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 770-731-8159, saintsandcouncil.com.

South City Kitchen. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Buckhead and Midtown locations, 11 a.m.-3 pm. in Vinings and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Avalon.

Multiple locations, southcitykitchen.com.

The Southern Gentleman. This Buckhead Village restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for brunch classics including avocado toast, shrimp and grits and soft scrambled eggs with ricotta cheese. Toast the new year with mimosas, bloody marys and several other boozy brunch cocktails.

3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com.

STK. Head to Midtown starting at 10 a.m. for a recovery brunch featuring dishes like surf and turf, smoked pork belly Benedict, and eggs and avocado on toast. Finish off with something sweet like a bag of doughnuts or apple pie.

1075 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-793-0144, stksteakhouse.com/venues/atlanta.

