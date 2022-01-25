Warm up your winter with a taste of Indonesia in Atlanta

For example, there’s Win Gastropub’s chicken and egg pillows, also known as martabak, a street food common in Indonesia. Served as an appetizer at the Balinese restaurant, this is a simple and tasty dish consisting of a thin, crepe-like pancake wrapped around a filling made from chicken and scrambled eggs, and then pan-fried.

It has a crispy exterior and tender, savory interior. The spring onions and spices used in the omelet-like filling are what enliven the well-executed dish. And, a small side of tangy relish adds a vivid jolt of flavor and texture, thanks to fresh bits of carrot and cucumber.