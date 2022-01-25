Warm up your winter with a taste of Indonesia in Atlanta

For those of us who can’t migrate south for the winter, enjoying some food from the lower latitudes makes for nice daydreams.
For example, there’s Win Gastropub’s chicken and egg pillows, also known as martabak, a street food common in Indonesia. Served as an appetizer at the Balinese restaurant, this is a simple and tasty dish consisting of a thin, crepe-like pancake wrapped around a filling made from chicken and scrambled eggs, and then pan-fried.
It has a crispy exterior and tender, savory interior. The spring onions and spices used in the omelet-like filling are what enliven the well-executed dish. And, a small side of tangy relish adds a vivid jolt of flavor and texture, thanks to fresh bits of carrot and cucumber.
Win’s handheld chicken and egg pillows might make you forget the cold for a few moments.
Win Gastrobar. 2285 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-709-2525, wingastrobar.com.
