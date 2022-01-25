Hamburger icon
Warm up your winter with a taste of Indonesia in Atlanta

Win Gastrobar in Buckhead serves chicken and egg pillows, a form of the common Indonesian street food martabak. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Chicken and egg pillows from Win Gastrobar

For those of us who can’t migrate south for the winter, enjoying some food from the lower latitudes makes for nice daydreams.

For example, there’s Win Gastropub’s chicken and egg pillows, also known as martabak, a street food common in Indonesia. Served as an appetizer at the Balinese restaurant, this is a simple and tasty dish consisting of a thin, crepe-like pancake wrapped around a filling made from chicken and scrambled eggs, and then pan-fried.

It has a crispy exterior and tender, savory interior. The spring onions and spices used in the omelet-like filling are what enliven the well-executed dish. And, a small side of tangy relish adds a vivid jolt of flavor and texture, thanks to fresh bits of carrot and cucumber.

Win’s handheld chicken and egg pillows might make you forget the cold for a few moments.

Win Gastrobar. 2285 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-709-2525, wingastrobar.com.

