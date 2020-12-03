Turn up the heat with this fiery treat in Buckhead

As advertised, this generously portioned dish is both spicy and numbing, thanks to the liberal use of dried chiles and the Sichuan region’s trademark peppercorns. But, the lingering spice also enhances the rich, varied flavors. And, unlike many other takeout joints, Urban Wu doesn’t skimp on the ingredients.

Aside from the bright red color, one of the first things you’ll notice about the hot pot is the vegetables. Lotus roots and wood ear mushrooms provide striking visual and textural contrast, and snow peas, bamboo shoots, tofu and additional mushrooms make it a much more substantial and complex dish than you might expect.