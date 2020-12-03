Turn up the heat with this fiery treat in Buckhead

Urban Wu in Buckhead serves some truly fiery Sichuan cuisine, and the chicken hot pot there is perfect for chilly weather.
As advertised, this generously portioned dish is both spicy and numbing, thanks to the liberal use of dried chiles and the Sichuan region’s trademark peppercorns. But, the lingering spice also enhances the rich, varied flavors. And, unlike many other takeout joints, Urban Wu doesn’t skimp on the ingredients.
Aside from the bright red color, one of the first things you’ll notice about the hot pot is the vegetables. Lotus roots and wood ear mushrooms provide striking visual and textural contrast, and snow peas, bamboo shoots, tofu and additional mushrooms make it a much more substantial and complex dish than you might expect.
Plus, this hot pot comes with a guarantee that, no matter how cold you are, it is going to make you sweat.
Urban Wu. 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-816-8008, urbanwuga.com
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.