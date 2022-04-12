Try magic from the sea on a bun at this Atlanta restaurant

There is no better way to do this than in a sandwich. At Staplehouse, the softie is the rightful star. Coating the crab in a simple, light tempura batter allows the delicate meat to shine, with just enough crispness. It’s dressed between two soft, dense potato buns, bibb lettuce and a slather of chervil gribiche. The savory, herbal, emulsified sauce adds an extra dimension, and some springtime brightness, to the dish, without competing with the crab.

One bite produces a burst of hot, juicy, tender meat. There is a hint of salt water in the light, deep-fried coating. Eat it in the sun, on the patio, for maximum effect.