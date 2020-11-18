Treat yourself to a mini sweet luxury at Ponce City Market

Each elegant little tart costs only $6.25, and they’re available for delivery. For a taste of fall with a French accent, go for the apple and almond tart that hits so many of the same notes as a tarte Tatin. For a little more variety, there’s the mixed fruit tart, with its delicate bed of classic vanilla custard and a selection of fruits.

The uniform slices of apple and pear, and the tweezer-precise placement of berries, give you the sense that each of these little treats is made to an extremely high standard.