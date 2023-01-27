Tip Top spreads its wings with new, ready-to-drink cocktail

Explore Warm up with these comforting drinks around Atlanta

The jungle bird is the latest in Tip Top’s portfolio of shaken or stirred canned cocktails. The former includes a bee’s knees, a daiquiri, a margarita and an espresso martini. The stirred line features a Manhattan, a Negroni and an Old-Fashioned. Delta Air Lines includes Tip Top’s Old-Fashioned and espresso martini on its flights.

Tip Top was founded in 2018 by Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman.

“I absolutely love a jungle bird and wanted to put one in a can to speak directly to the cocktail community,” CEO Reisman said in a release. “We’ve mostly done obvious classics so far, but this one shows that Tip Top is willing to go a little more obscure, not just the low-hanging fruit. We like to keep people excited and guessing.”

Tip Top’s jungle bird is available at tiptopcocktails.com for a limited time (they decided to keep the first batch small, in order to test the response); eight-packs sell for $39.99.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.