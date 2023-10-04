This tray is something to relish in Reynoldstown

The relish tray served at Midwest family gatherings always was a favorite of mine. It offered bits and bobs of foodstuffs skewered with wooden toothpicks or plastic swords. Finding such a snack tray on the menu at Whoopsie’s in Reynoldstown gave me a homey, nostalgic feeling, just as the restaurant intends.

The snack tray at Whoopsie’s is like a jazz improvisation — things on it change with seasons and culinary whims, but there is a basic foundation. There always are pickled items. Sometimes, there are deviled eggs. On my visit, the tray had a tender, chilled pork terrine that was terrific on toast points and was accented with house-made chow chow, which was briny and crisp. A fermented item usually is in the mix, too. A mound of thick, sharp pimento cheese is a staple that pairs well with all the other treats.

The throwback, cafeteria-style partitioned tray of treats is shareable, but it also makes a fun entree for one. And, like jazz, it is conceptually simple, but altogether complex.

Whoopsie’s. 1 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. Instagram.com/whooopsies_place

Explore More Dishes of the Week

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.