This stuffed sandwich is worth a visit to Atlanta’s Westview area

A good example is the Sloppy Jeaux, a Cajun-themed sandwich that is messy, exciting and intense — much like New Orleans’ French Quarter.

It starts with a seeded roll that’s nearly as tall as it is wide, and is cut so that the bottom half eclipses the top, helping contain the sloppy fillings. As for what’s inside the sandwich, that reads like a Cajun cornucopia: andouille sausage, gumbo, cabbage and a remoulade with shrimp and crawfish. The components blend together well, with the rich, salty andouille offset by the sweet, crunchy cabbage and creamy remoulade.