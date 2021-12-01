ajc logo
This stuffed sandwich is worth a visit to Atlanta’s Westview area

The Sloppy Jeaux is a Cajun-themed sandwich at Firewall, located in Atlanta's Westview neighborhood. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
The Sloppy Jeaux is a Cajun-themed sandwich at Firewall, located in Atlanta's Westview neighborhood. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Sloppy Jeaux from Firewall

Firewall, a tiny takeout-only storefront in the Westview neighborhood, is pumping out some incongruously massive flavors.

A good example is the Sloppy Jeaux, a Cajun-themed sandwich that is messy, exciting and intense — much like New Orleans’ French Quarter.

It starts with a seeded roll that’s nearly as tall as it is wide, and is cut so that the bottom half eclipses the top, helping contain the sloppy fillings. As for what’s inside the sandwich, that reads like a Cajun cornucopia: andouille sausage, gumbo, cabbage and a remoulade with shrimp and crawfish. The components blend together well, with the rich, salty andouille offset by the sweet, crunchy cabbage and creamy remoulade.

The Sloppy Jeaux helps make this small gem of a neighborhood restaurant well worth the trip for those who don’t live nearby.

Firewall. 1546 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 404-610-7600, firewallatl.com.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

