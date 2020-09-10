This spicy Indian treat is perfect for the end of summer

Those looking forward to autumn might be ready to dive headfirst into pumpkin spice season, but there are dishes around that are better suited to the transition from summer to fall. One of the best is the lamb Madras from Touch, an Indian restaurant in Midtown.
Madras is a spicy, tomato-based curry that pairs well with warm weather and makes use of late-summer produce. Lamb brings complex flavor and meatiness to the dish.
Even if this curry might sound run-of-the-mill to lovers of Indian food, Touch executes it with verve. The hunks of lamb are tender, without losing all texture, and the complex, piquant sauce will have you smacking your lips and reaching for more.
Paired with wonderfully fluffy basmati rice, this dish is a humble but satisfying treat that will carry you through these last few sweltering weeks of summer.
Touch. 420 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-500-5623, touchrestaurant.net.
