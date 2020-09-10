This spicy Indian treat is perfect for the end of summer

Madras is a spicy, tomato-based curry that pairs well with warm weather and makes use of late-summer produce. Lamb brings complex flavor and meatiness to the dish.

Even if this curry might sound run-of-the-mill to lovers of Indian food, Touch executes it with verve. The hunks of lamb are tender, without losing all texture, and the complex, piquant sauce will have you smacking your lips and reaching for more.