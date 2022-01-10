This sophisticated Italian classic isn’t just a sandwich

The bread in this panino is a ciabatta roll with soft, pliant crumb and a light, chewy crust, still dusted with flour. Within that roll is a house-made Italian sausage that’s lean, but filled with herbaceous flavor. Sweet agrodolce onions and peppery arugula lightly dressed in mayo help balance the ensemble and glue everything together.

Yes, it’s a simple sausage sandwich, but the attention to detail and high-quality ingredients elevate this sophisticated dish. You might find yourself telling someone, “Actually, it’s not a sandwich; it’s a panino.”