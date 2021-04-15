This Piedmont Heights Tex-Mex spot brings the heat

Still, it’s the sauce that takes wings from good to great. At Little Rey, there’s only one sauce option: salsa macha — a dark, seedy mixture of chiles and peanuts — unique flavors that aren’t slathered on hot wings often. Thankfully, it is nowhere near as hot as it looks.

However, if the spice level gets to be too much, there’s a generous side of jalapeno ranch to go with it, which is not spicy at all.