X

This Old Fourth Ward restaurant’s signature sub delivers on flavor

This Italian-style sub is the signature sandwich at Noni's Deli. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
This Italian-style sub is the signature sandwich at Noni's Deli. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Noni sandwich from Noni’s Deli

The signature sandwich at Noni’s Deli in the Old Fourth Ward is a classic Italian sub, featuring salami, soppressata and mortadella. The expertly proportioned toppings include provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, shredded romaine, aioli and vinaigrette, on a toasted hoagie. Plus, there’s a generous snowcap of hard Italian cheese, like pecorino or Parmesan.

The ingredient list alone would excite any sandwich enthusiast, but, when you order delivery, the wait makes the Noni even better. The vinaigrette has time to soak into the bread, spreading its flavor more evenly throughout the sandwich. The tightly wrapped meats and cheeses become more compressed. Toppings that normally might slip out of the bun are tamed, settling into the amalgamation.

The end product is a sandwich that is a bit softer and easier to eat, and which provides full flavor in just about every bite.

Noni’s Deli. 357 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-1808, nonisdeli.com.

ExploreMore Intown Atlanta restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.