This Midtown Italian restaurant delivers pure comfort

The generous portion of lasagna from Campagnolo fills its takeout container edge to edge, and it travels well — none of the creamy bechamel, beef and pork bolognese or stretchy, melty mozzarella escapes. The noodles are perfectly tender, lending some structure to the layers without providing too much resistance to your fork and knife.

Campagnolo’s excellent lasagna was wonderful to eat, making up for the lasagna I’d sent out the door to my friends.