This Midtown Italian restaurant delivers pure comfort

After making a lasagna for some friends who recently had a baby, the dish lingered in my mind — probably because I didn’t get to eat any of it myself. Several days later, lasagna seemed to leap off the menu when I came across it at Campagnolo, the cozy Italian restaurant in Midtown. Their version delivers exactly the friendly, comforting, satisfying experience that a good lasagna should.
The generous portion of lasagna from Campagnolo fills its takeout container edge to edge, and it travels well — none of the creamy bechamel, beef and pork bolognese or stretchy, melty mozzarella escapes. The noodles are perfectly tender, lending some structure to the layers without providing too much resistance to your fork and knife.
Campagnolo’s excellent lasagna was wonderful to eat, making up for the lasagna I’d sent out the door to my friends.
Campagnolo. 980 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-2446, campagnoloatl.com.
