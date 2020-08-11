This healthy bowl pairs well with a Buckhead yoga class

Still, the food is the focus, and it’s hard to go wrong with the Beauty and the Beet, a gorgeous burgundy breakfast bowl that is tasty and guiltless. The dish will be familiar to anyone who likes smoothie bowls or acai bowls, and it does have acai berries in the mix, contributing to its beautiful color. The bulk of the color and flavor come from beets, which tend to dominate everything they touch. However, in this bowl, the beet flavor is tamed by the sweetness of pineapple, banana and blueberries.

Served cold, the mixture manages to be refreshing, while also rich and satisfying. A handful of granola and a dash of bee pollen round out this healthy breakfast with a bit of texture and color to contrast that deep burgundy.