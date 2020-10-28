This gem in Alpharetta offers a tropical flavor fiesta

A clue that Caribbean Fiesta is something special is the smorgasbord of rich stews, colorful curries and bright vegetables laid out cafeteria-style. It’s a beautiful sight, despite the fact that little attention is paid to its presentation. I opted for the Caribbean chicken and shrimp, which isn’t going to win a beauty contest — it’s a simple brown stew.
But, despite its lack of visual appeal, the pleasantly spicy dish sings with flavor. The chicken clearly is braised for hours, shredding apart under your fork, and yet the small shrimp are not overcooked.
This is one of those dishes you could eat for days on end. Luckily, you’re almost guaranteed leftovers: The restaurant’s generous servings probably could feed two to three people — a Caribbean fiesta of your own, for just $13.99.
Caribbean Fiesta. 4000 N. Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 770-521-0021. 3520 Breckinridge Blvd., Duluth. 470-545-6174, caribbeanfiesta.com.
