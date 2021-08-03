ajc logo
This filling Atlanta meal won’t weigh you down

Buenos Dias Cafe's red chicken mole quesadilla is packed with veggies. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
Buenos Dias Cafe's red chicken mole quesadilla is packed with veggies.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Red chicken mole quesadilla from Buenos Dias Cafe

If you’re looking for a good, filling meal that’s not ridiculously unhealthy, try Buenos Dias Cafe’s red chicken mole quesadilla.

Quesadillas almost never are healthy, but this one is light on the cheese and loaded with plenty of vegetables. Sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, spinach and beans are packed in with the chicken in red mole sauce, yet the quesadilla isn’t overwhelmed.

Cheese is much further down the ingredient list, but it’s there, and it’s necessary. Aside from holding everything together, the melted cheese gives the quesadilla a bit of richness and depth. Flavorful dishes like the red chicken mole quesadilla are great for people trying to be reasonably healthy, without draining their lives of joy.

Buenos Dias Cafe does a wonderful job with its pupusas, too, so you might as well order a few of those on the side.

Buenos Dias Cafe. 680 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-809-4158, buenosdiascafe.com.

Henri Hollis
