This filling Atlanta meal won’t weigh you down

Quesadillas almost never are healthy, but this one is light on the cheese and loaded with plenty of vegetables. Sauteed peppers, onions, zucchini, spinach and beans are packed in with the chicken in red mole sauce, yet the quesadilla isn’t overwhelmed.

Cheese is much further down the ingredient list, but it’s there, and it’s necessary. Aside from holding everything together, the melted cheese gives the quesadilla a bit of richness and depth. Flavorful dishes like the red chicken mole quesadilla are great for people trying to be reasonably healthy, without draining their lives of joy.