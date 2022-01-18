This delicious metro Atlanta dish will keep you warm

Take the personal-sized Southwestern taco pie from Southern Baked Pie Co., for example. If you buy it frozen and cook it in your oven, it perfumes your kitchen with the rich scent of savory beef and spices.

When you finally cut into your taco pie, the first thing you notice is the incredible crust — the litmus test for all pie-makers, which this local business passes with flying colors. The pie’s crust is flaky and crispy to the touch, but has a wonderfully supple texture as you chew. It’s delicate under the fork, but sturdy enough for a hearty filling of beef, black beans, tomatoes and green chiles. The flavors are simple and familiar, with a subtle but surprising undercurrent of spiciness.