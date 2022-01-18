Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

This delicious metro Atlanta dish will keep you warm

The Southwestern taco pie is available from Southern Baked Pie Co., which has multiple metro area locations.
caption arrowCaption
The Southwestern taco pie is available from Southern Baked Pie Co., which has multiple metro area locations.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Southwestern taco pie from Southern Baked Pie Co.

The savory pie just might be the king of winter cuisine.

Take the personal-sized Southwestern taco pie from Southern Baked Pie Co., for example. If you buy it frozen and cook it in your oven, it perfumes your kitchen with the rich scent of savory beef and spices.

When you finally cut into your taco pie, the first thing you notice is the incredible crust — the litmus test for all pie-makers, which this local business passes with flying colors. The pie’s crust is flaky and crispy to the touch, but has a wonderfully supple texture as you chew. It’s delicate under the fork, but sturdy enough for a hearty filling of beef, black beans, tomatoes and green chiles. The flavors are simple and familiar, with a subtle but surprising undercurrent of spiciness.

How many other dishes can warm your home, heart, stomach and tongue all at once?

Southern Baked Pie Co. Multiple locations. 404-263-0656, southernbakedpie.com.

ExploreMore Intown Atlanta restaurant news
ExploreMore Cobb County restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Daily opens in West Midtown for bowls, toasts, coffee and juices
33m ago
Plans filed for Phipps Plaza food hall
2h ago
Piedmont Heights restaurant Grana to open a second location in Dunwoody
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top