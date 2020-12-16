This DeKalb seafood shack’s namesake offering delivers

The bread is tough to replicate, with a thin, pliable crust that is easy to bite through, but still crackly on the outside. The soft, absorbent crumb soaks up sauces, including Crawfish Shack’s tasty homemade remoulade, which tastes like it gets an extra bit of oomph from some smoked paprika.

Still, the main event is the fried crawfish. A little more flavorful than their still-tasty fried shrimp, the crawfish chunks are plump and juicy, with a well-balanced meat-to-breading ratio. That breading is salty and crumbly, providing excellent contrast to the tender crawfish.