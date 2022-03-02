This Decatur soup is proof that good food need not be complicated

Ordering a bowl of potato leek soup at the cozy pub just feels right. It’s rustic in its simplicity, and yet healthful and nourishing, as well as hearty, without being heavy. It has the same sort of appeal as this public house — a neighborhood restaurant that also is destination-worthy.

Russet potatoes are cooked down in vegetable and leek broth, and then pureed with heavy cream, until velvety. The little bit of cream adds a touch of brightness and tang to the bold flavor of the allium-forward potage. Fine-leaf chives and crispy strands of fried leeks rest atop shreds of cheddar. The warming soup pairs beautifully with perfect-for-dipping bread rolls, served with a generous mound of Kerrygold Irish butter. And, it’s a steal of a meal for $8.