This Decatur soup is proof that good food need not be complicated

The creamy potato leek soup at Wheelhouse Craft Pub and Kitchen is rustic in its simplicity, yet healthful and nourishing. Courtesy of Linden Tree Photography

Credit: Linden Tree Photography

DISH OF THE WEEK
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
25 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Potato leek soup from Wheelhouse Craft Pub and Kitchen

One of chef Julia Child’s favorite recipes was potato leek soup. At Wheelhouse Craft Pub and Kitchen, that same dish embodies Child’s philosophy that cooking mastery need not be complicated, just good food from fresh ingredients.

Ordering a bowl of potato leek soup at the cozy pub just feels right. It’s rustic in its simplicity, and yet healthful and nourishing, as well as hearty, without being heavy. It has the same sort of appeal as this public house — a neighborhood restaurant that also is destination-worthy.

Russet potatoes are cooked down in vegetable and leek broth, and then pureed with heavy cream, until velvety. The little bit of cream adds a touch of brightness and tang to the bold flavor of the allium-forward potage. Fine-leaf chives and crispy strands of fried leeks rest atop shreds of cheddar. The warming soup pairs beautifully with perfect-for-dipping bread rolls, served with a generous mound of Kerrygold Irish butter. And, it’s a steal of a meal for $8.

Wheelhouse Craft Pub and Kitchen. 1479 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 470-240-4945, wheelhousepubdecatur.com.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

