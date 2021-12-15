This comforting Atlanta sandwich carries its name with no shame

When it’s chilly outside, it can be tough to beat the grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup combination, but this grilled cheese takes the combo to a new level. A couple of thick slices of high-quality sharp cheddar are sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast, giving you the crispy, grilled crust you want, while still providing plenty of soft, luxurious white bread for soaking up your soup.

Also included are tomato, lettuce and sprouts, a welcome contrast with the rest of the melty, buttery sandwich. It’s a comforting, nostalgic dish, and also happens to be an excellent value at just $8.