This comforting Atlanta sandwich carries its name with no shame

The Fatty Grilled Cheese with a side of tomato soup from the Righteous Room.
Caption
The Fatty Grilled Cheese with a side of tomato soup from the Righteous Room.

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Fatty Grilled Cheese from the Righteous Room

One item on the Righteous Room’s menu that jumps off the page, largely thanks to its name, is the Fatty Grilled Cheese, which you can order with a side of tomato soup.

When it’s chilly outside, it can be tough to beat the grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup combination, but this grilled cheese takes the combo to a new level. A couple of thick slices of high-quality sharp cheddar are sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast, giving you the crispy, grilled crust you want, while still providing plenty of soft, luxurious white bread for soaking up your soup.

Also included are tomato, lettuce and sprouts, a welcome contrast with the rest of the melty, buttery sandwich. It’s a comforting, nostalgic dish, and also happens to be an excellent value at just $8.

The Righteous Room. 2142 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 770-559-5678; 1051 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-0939, stayrighteous.com.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
