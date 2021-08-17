ajc logo
This Atlanta summer option is hearty, even without meat

The Just Veggin' from Lotta Frutta is a hearty, filling sandwich. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Just Veggin’ sandwich from Lotta Frutta

Lotta Frutta’s Just Veggin’ sandwich, featuring a hearty portion of rich, creamy havarti cheese, shows vegetable-forward food still can be indulgent.

The havarti provides a rich, buttery base for summery tomatoes, avocado and sprouts. The veggies from Lotta Frutta, a restaurant that relies heavily on the quality of its produce, are tender, ripe and full of flavor.

Encasing the well-balanced filling is soft, sweet Latin bread that is grilled and crispy on the exterior, yet pillowy and soft inside. The bread drinks up the juices from the vegetables and meshes well with the cheese. Also, the thoughtfully constructed Just Veggin’ is not overly messy to eat, yet still feels like a full meal.

If you’re looking for a go-to summer sandwich, try this veggie option. Pair it with a tropical fruit cup or a smoothie to make your meatless meal complete.

Lotta Frutta. 590 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-588-0857, lottafrutta.com.

Henri Hollis
