This Atlanta summer option is hearty, even without meat

The havarti provides a rich, buttery base for summery tomatoes, avocado and sprouts. The veggies from Lotta Frutta, a restaurant that relies heavily on the quality of its produce, are tender, ripe and full of flavor.

Encasing the well-balanced filling is soft, sweet Latin bread that is grilled and crispy on the exterior, yet pillowy and soft inside. The bread drinks up the juices from the vegetables and meshes well with the cheese. Also, the thoughtfully constructed Just Veggin’ is not overly messy to eat, yet still feels like a full meal.