This Atlanta sandwich is like a west Texas monolith

If you’re looking for something new to try that just happens to be epic in scale, the Terlingua Pride sandwich at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q fits the bill. Named after the tiny town of Terlingua in extreme west Texas, the sandwich towers over the plate like the Chisos Mountains that rise suddenly out of the southwestern desert plains.
The Terlingua Pride’s brioche buns overflow with a filling of chopped brisket topped with brisket chili. Some might see that as overkill, but it’s a combination that works surprisingly well, keeping the focus on the flavor of the excellent smoked brisket. The chili helps all of the sandwich’s components marry together, with a bit of creaminess from a slice of American cheese and some chunky, thick-cut pickle slices that bring a pop of acid and textural contrast.
The Terlingua Pride, like the locale that inspired it, is one of a kind.
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. Multiple locations. foxbrosbbq.com.
