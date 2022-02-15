This Atlanta sandwich is like a west Texas monolith

The Terlingua Pride’s brioche buns overflow with a filling of chopped brisket topped with brisket chili. Some might see that as overkill, but it’s a combination that works surprisingly well, keeping the focus on the flavor of the excellent smoked brisket. The chili helps all of the sandwich’s components marry together, with a bit of creaminess from a slice of American cheese and some chunky, thick-cut pickle slices that bring a pop of acid and textural contrast.

The Terlingua Pride, like the locale that inspired it, is one of a kind.