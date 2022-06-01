This Atlanta hamburger gives way to a melty treat

The chopped cheese at Dead End was inspired by a famed New York City bodega sandwich. Sometimes called a “chop cheese” on sandwich boards, it’s a sort of Frankensteined version of cheesesteak-meets-burger.

Hamburger takes the place of thinly sliced steak in the sandwich. While griddled on a flat top, the onions and peppers soften as cheese is added to the ground beef and chopped with a spatula. This is where the cheesy meltage begins. The smothered meat is loaded onto a light, chewy hero roll, and then toasted for extra structural integrity. Sliced tomato, shredded lettuce and a slick of mayo add crisp freshness to the bits of beef, which have lots of deep brown, crusty edges.