This Atlanta hamburger gives way to a melty treat

The big changes when Ration & Dram rebranded as Dead End Drinks were the name and a bit of moody décor. But, co-owner Caitlin Crawford also replaced the beloved burger with something new and different, and the result is a standout for both construction and flavor.
The chopped cheese at Dead End was inspired by a famed New York City bodega sandwich. Sometimes called a “chop cheese” on sandwich boards, it’s a sort of Frankensteined version of cheesesteak-meets-burger.
Hamburger takes the place of thinly sliced steak in the sandwich. While griddled on a flat top, the onions and peppers soften as cheese is added to the ground beef and chopped with a spatula. This is where the cheesy meltage begins. The smothered meat is loaded onto a light, chewy hero roll, and then toasted for extra structural integrity. Sliced tomato, shredded lettuce and a slick of mayo add crisp freshness to the bits of beef, which have lots of deep brown, crusty edges.
It’s a sloppy architectural marvel that is fully loaded with flavor.
Dead End Drinks. 130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com.
