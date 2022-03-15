This Atlanta chicken sandwich deserves its name

When you’ve perfected something, you stick it right in the name. And, after becoming beloved at pop-ups around town, the Classic chicken sandwich at How Crispy Express deserves the hype.
The Classic doesn’t pull any punches on flavor. Whole buttermilk-bathed thighs are brined in a marinade of dill, tarragon, lemon and other proprietary spices, giving the final product tangy and herbal notes. The thighs are fried twice for extra crispness, and are topped with shredded lettuce and bread-and-butter pickles. The griddled bun gets a slick of citrusy, herby mayo. There’s a zing of flavor in every crevice.
I think this might be Atlanta’s signature chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A made a fast-food classic, but it’s not quite a delicacy. The Classic puts it all together — crispy fried chicken and lemony brightness on a great bun, with condiments that combine perfectly.
It’s massive, crunchy, juicy, and all those pickled bits and the herby schmear give each bite a refreshing edge. You’ll never want to let it go.
How Crispy Express. 71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-705-3531, howcrispy.com.
