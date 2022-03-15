This Atlanta chicken sandwich deserves its name

The Classic doesn’t pull any punches on flavor. Whole buttermilk-bathed thighs are brined in a marinade of dill, tarragon, lemon and other proprietary spices, giving the final product tangy and herbal notes. The thighs are fried twice for extra crispness, and are topped with shredded lettuce and bread-and-butter pickles. The griddled bun gets a slick of citrusy, herby mayo. There’s a zing of flavor in every crevice.

I think this might be Atlanta’s signature chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A made a fast-food classic, but it’s not quite a delicacy. The Classic puts it all together — crispy fried chicken and lemony brightness on a great bun, with condiments that combine perfectly.