More than 15 local October food and drink events to check out

Help Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern celebrate the second anniversary of its Halcyon location with a pig roast and party. Tickets include 8 ounces of roasted pork, an all-you-can-eat buffet with mac and cheese, collard greens and other dishes, two 16-ounce beers before 5 p.m., a take-home glass, two raffle tickets, live music and swag. Drinks will be available for purchase.

4-11 p.m. Oct. 2. $30. 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta. bit.ly/3So0crM

Gather Round’s Speed Rack

Help close out the four-day Gather Round festival of tastings, seminars, dinners and parties with Speed Rack, an all-women bartending competition that raises money for breast cancer research. The event will be held during Apermoutho: A Disco Day Party, and tickets will include unlimited light bites, cocktails, natural wines and beer, as well as access to Speed Rack. Competition participants include Allie Patterson of Tio Lucho’s, Baylee Hopings of Forza Storico and Qwesha Byrd of JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge.

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $100. Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. bit.ly/3BU7DQp

A celebration of peanuts

Celebrate one of Georgia’s most important crops during the second annual Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week. From Oct. 4-9, six Atlanta chefs, including Pat Pascarella, Matt Basford and Nick Leahy, will create special dishes with ingredients including raw or roasted peanuts, peanut oil, peanut flour and other peanut ingredients.

Oct. 4-9. Various locations. gapeanuts.com/2022restaurantweek.

Mezcal dinner

Head to the newly opened Tortuga y Chango for a six-course mezcal dinner with drink offerings from Rezpiral and dishes including blackened crudo de tuna and pork belly with butternut squash puree and veggies.

6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $150. Tortuga y Chango, 910 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-257-6232, tortugaychango.com.

Grilled Cheese Off

Celebrate all things grilled cheese at Brick Store Pub’s Great Decatur Grilled Cheese Off. Participating chefs, including Brian Crain of Good Word Brewing and EJ Hodgkinson of The Porter, will sample an assigned beer from a local brewery and make an accompanying grilled cheese sandwich. Guest judges will pick a winner at the end of the night, and proceeds will be donated to the Giving Kitchen.

6 p.m. Oct. 5. $65. Brick Store Pub, 125 E. Court Square, Decatur. brickstorepub.com/events/grilled-cheese-off.

Big Green Egg

Head to Coolray Field for the 25th annual EGGtoberfest, featuring teams and chefs cooking on more than 200 large Big Green Eggs, a live demo stage with guest chefs and a kids zone. Chef appearances will include Atlanta’s David Rose, self-taught Canadian pitmaster Mel Chmilar Jr. and Tina Cannon, the winner of Netflix’s “The American Barbecue Showdown.” Tickets include food samples, beverages, T-shirt, gift and parking.

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $75. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. biggreenegg.com/eggtoberfest-tickets.

Atlanta Arab Fest

Sample food from more than a dozen restaurants and food vendors, including Zahra’s Kitchen and Mediterranean Grill, at the 15th annual Atlanta Arab Festival. The event also includes live entertainment, market, workshops and games.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8-9. Alif Institute, 3288 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. alifinstitute.org/events/atlanta-arab-festival.

Dessert wines

Learn all about dessert and fortified wines with sommelier Cate Hatch at Southern Belle. Sample and discuss six wines, along with small bites from chef Joey Ward. Discounts on 12-bottle cases will be available to attendees.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $82. Southern Belle, 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. bit.ly/3So7HiD

A reimagined beer festival

The Decatur Beer Festival, which has been around for more than 20 years, will reemerge this year as SUDS (Simply Us Doing Our Share) in Legacy Park. The event, developed by beer professionals from local bars and restaurants, including Brick Store Pub and Good Word Brewing, will donate all proceeds to nonprofits affiliated with Legacy Park. Tickets include a SUDS beer glass, unlimited samples from more than 70 craft beer makers and live music. Food from local chefs, including Terry Koval of the Deer and the Dove, will be available for purchase.

Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 15. $65. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. bit.ly/3BPLIdj

Wrecking Bar Hop Harvest Festival

Wrecking Bar Brewpub partnered with six hop farms from around the country to pick, package and ship freshly harvested hops directly to 35 metro Atlanta breweries. Each brewery will make its own fresh wet hop beer. Each ticket includes a custom Hop Harvest Fest glass and unlimited beer.

Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 15. $55-$70, plus fees. 292 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-221-2600, freshtix.com/events/hop-harvest-fest.

Credit: Bob Townsend Credit: Bob Townsend

Blacktoberfest

For the first time, Atlanta will be part of Black Brew Culture’s Blacktoberfest, a celebration of beer, food and art. Events throughout the weekend include a beer tasting at Hippin Hops Brewery in Stone Mountain, a pre-festival party at Hippin Hops’ location in East Lake and a brewers brunch at the Shular Institute in Tucker.

Oct. 13-16. Various locations. tickettailor.com/events/blacktoberfest2022/669603

A fall festival

Steady Hand Beer Co. will host its Steadfast Fall Festival for the third year, featuring special release beers, food trucks, live music, pumpkin painting and other fall activities.

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. Steady Hand Beer Co., 1611 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-458-5981, steadyhandbeer.com.

Doughnuts and beer

Indulge your love for beer and dessert at the same time at Second Self Beer Co.’s Doughnut Fest, with samples of doughnuts, other desserts, beer and coffee, plus a photo booth and live music. VIP tickets include early entry and a goody bag.

1-5 p.m. Oct. 16. $10-$35. Second Self Beer Co., 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/donut-dessert-fest-atlanta-2022-tickets-265187110787

Taste Urban

Sample food from some of Atlanta’s best Black chefs and makers at Taste Urban. Check out more than 70 exhibitors, with wine and liquor tastings and food samples.

6-10 p.m. Oct. 19. $20-$85. Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. tasteurban.com.

A sweet board

Get sweet in Buckhead with Buckhead Village Curated’s candy charcuterie workshop with Ruby Bond. Elizabeth Schmitt, founder of luxury candy board company Ruby Bond, will walk participants through food styling skills as they design their own candy board. Tickets also include a cocktail.

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20. $125. The Veranda at Buckhead Village District, 3035 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. bit.ly/3CkRRzO

Grand Tasting

Get a taste of some of Atlanta’s best restaurants at Taste of Atlanta’s Grand Tasting event. General admission tickets include all-you-can-eat samples from local restaurants, including Twisted Soul and LowCountry Steak, beer, wine, cocktails, culinary theater programming, complimentary wine glass and live entertainment, while VIP tickets also include early entry, cocktail reception, parking and goody bags.

6-10 p.m. Oct. 20. $150 for VIP entry, $100 for general admission. The Epicurean Hotel Atlanta, 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. grandtasting.tasteofatlanta.com.

Barbecue and music

Chow down on barbecue while listening to live music at the Decatur BBQ and Bands Festival. The event features food from four local vendors, including Ford’s BBQ and Taylor’d Bar-B-Q, beer from Monday Night Brewing, wine, and live music from several local artists.

2-6 p.m. Oct. 22. Harmony Park, Oakview Road at East Lake Drive, Decatur. decaturbbqfestival.com.

Credit: Atlanta Lodges of the Hebrew Order of David Credit: Atlanta Lodges of the Hebrew Order of David

Kosher barbecue

The Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival returns, celebrating its 10th anniversary. The event sees more than 20 competing teams, barbecue tastings, and vendor booths with kosher caterers and artisans.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. theatlantakosherbbq.com/product/bbq-taste-tickets.

Learn how to entertain

Head to the Atlanta History Center as Atlanta-born chef and writer Alex Hitz discusses his new book “Occasions to Celebrate: Cooking and Entertaining With Style.” The event starts with a cocktail hour, followed by a conversation between Hitz and Margot Shaw, founder and editor-in-chief of Flower Magazine, and a cocktail and buffet dinner.

6 p.m. Oct. 26. $45. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. bit.ly/3BS2fxi

Spooky season

Get in the Halloween spirit with a wine and dessert tasting at Saint Germain French Bakery & Cafe. The five-course Halloween-themed tasting pairs chocolates and wines from across France.

6-8 p.m. Oct. 27. $50. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. stgermainatl.com/store/event/halloween-dessert-wine-tasting.

Crafts and Drafts

The Smyrna Crafts and Drafts Festival (formerly Fall Jonquil Festival) will feature fair food booths and a beer garden with a variety of craft beers. The event will also have 150 arts and crafts booths, live entertainment and a kids zone.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 29 and noon-5 p.m. Oct. 30. The Village Green, 1282 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. cobbcountyevents.com/crafts-drafts.

