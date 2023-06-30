More than 15 food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta in July

Cool down this month with some hot events including a crab dinner, a rosé party and a killer tomato festival.

Hot dogs and beer

Head to Red’s Beer Garden for its third annual hot dog eating competition. Participants can pay $20 to eat as many Frippers hot dogs as they can in 10 minutes for the chance to win cash and other prizes. Entry also includes three beers. Those who just want to watch can show up for beer and food specials, and stick around for a hot dog toss.

3 p.m. July 2. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com

Red, white and brews

Celebrate America’s birthday at Hampton + Hudson, with food and drink specials including $2 Budweiser cans and a $15 All-Star Plate with a hot dog or burger, potato salad and fries. In addition, all AJC Peachtree Road Race participants who bring their race numbers in on July 4 will receive a complimentary brunch of up to $15.

July 4. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com

Jollof Fest

Celebrate the traditional African dish jollof rice at the Atlanta stop of the Jollof Festival Global Tour. The event will feature Jollof Wars, allowing attendees to vote for their favorite jollof dishes from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Senegal alongside celebrity judges like chef Willie Wallace from Tru TV. In addition, look for music from a DJ, live music and performances, guest appearances and other activities.

2-7 p.m. July 8. $35-$120. Morris Brown College Founders’ Plaza, 643 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, Atlanta. jolloffestival.com

Harry returns

Get your Italian food with a side of magic when Amore e Amore turns into Hogwarts. Starting July 11, the restaurant will launch its ode to Harry Potter, with themed decor and a Feast at Hogwarts four-course prix-fixe dinner with options including pasta rigatoni, Caesar salad, veal scallopini and an assortment of desserts. The restaurant’s a la carte dinner menu will also be available.

Starting July 11. $90. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com

Credit: Courtesy of In House Creative Credit: Courtesy of In House Creative

Bastille Day

Celebrate France at a five-course wine dinner at the Select, with dishes including dressed oyster with sea beans, melon and pink peppercorn; caramel saffron pasta; and whole peach cheesecake, all paired with French wine. In addition, starting July 10, Remi Granger will prepare a special menu with dishes he grew up eating in France, served alongside French-inspired cocktails and wines.

7 p.m. July 12. $150. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com

More Bastille

Are you a Francophile? Bistro Niko will host a garden-inspired Bastille Day event with classic French food and cocktails and live entertainment.

6:30-10 p.m. July 14. $49. 3344 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-261-6456, eventbrite.com/e/bastille-day-tickets-661240296527

Cool down for a cause

On July 14, participating Häagen-Dazs shops will donate 100% of sales to Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides trips to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Participating stores include Cumberland Festival Shopping Center, Cumberland Mall, Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia, North Point Mall, Perimeter Mall, and Town Center at Cobb.

July 14. Multiple locations, bertsbigadventure.org

Summer rosé party

Head to the patio and bar at Serena Pastificio in Colony Square for a summer rosé party, featuring the opportunity to sample more than a dozen rosés including Castello di Bossi Rosato and Tiamo Organic Prosecco Rosé. Tickets also include passed hors d’oeuvres and stations with items from the restaurant’s new small plates menu.

3-7 p.m. July 14. $58. 1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. serena-pastificio.com

Celebrate tomato season

Tomato season is in full swing, and La Tavola is celebrating with a tomato tasting. Snack on hand-pulled mozzarella, ravioli and Georgia garden tomatoes, while sipping on Italian wines and other beverages. Tickets include a take-home gift of tomatoes, pasta, olive oil and La Tavola’s pomodoro recipe.

Noon-3 p.m. July 15-16. $75. 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com

Shark Week Luau

Grab your hula skirt and head to Beetlecat for a Shark Week Luau featuring a luau-style pig plate, a whole pig roast and themed cocktails, as well as games, costume contests and a DJ. Tickets include food and two drinks.

1-4 p.m. July 16. $45. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com

Cooking kids

Grab the kids for the Small Bites Adventure Club at The Battery Atlanta. The hands-on class, appropriate for ages 4-12, will lead participants through making summer salsa fresca with fresh produce. Guests will also go home with a sticker and recipe card.

10-11 a.m. July 19. Free, registration required. The Plaza at the Battery Atlanta, 775 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/wellstar-family-series-small-bites-adventure-club-tickets-646426989527

Grand Tasting Westside

Join Taste of Atlanta for its latest neighborhood event. Grand Tasting Westside will feature unlimited tastes from 25 local restaurants, more than a dozen wine, beer and cocktail tastings, and a dessert bar, plus live music and other entertainment including a tarot card reader and live cooking demos. Participating restaurants include Bastone, Wagamama, Fox Bros Bar-B-Q and Delbar. A portion of proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations including Giving Kitchen, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities and Second Helpings Atlanta.

7-10 p.m. July 20. $75-$95 in advance, $85-$110 at the door. Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., Atlanta. tasteofatlanta.com

A collaborative pop-up

Fu Mao, the founder of Atlanta pop-up Mighty Hans, and Ron Hsu, the owner of several local restaurants including Humble Pie, met as two former New York chefs living in Atlanta in 2018. They’re teaming up this month to present a special menu at Humble Pie inspired by their heritage, with dishes including crab rangoon pizza, Taiwan sausage pie and braised beef shank with onion, soubise and pickled shallots.

5 p.m. July 20. 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-458-6765, resy.com/cities/atl/venues/humble-pie-ga/events/fu-mao-pop-up-2023-07-20

Margs and Tacos

Get a taste of Mexico at the Marg & Taco Fest at The Battery Atlanta. Tickets include one complimentary margarita and three drink tickets, plus live music, local vendors and retailers, games and photo opportunities. Tacos and other Mexican food will be available for purchase from food trucks, or a taco buffet can be added to tickets for an additional fee.

3-7 p.m. July 22. $30. Live! at the Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

Get crabby

Get your hands on some crabs at Wild Heaven West End’s Crab Trap and Tap summer party. Tickets include steamed Maryland blue crab, a Low Country boil, a cash bar including Old Bay-rimmed Emergency Drinking Beer Micheladas and live music.

1-5 p.m. July 22. $69. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, wildheaven.freshtix.com/events/wild-heaven-crab-trap--tap

Christmas in July

Who says you have to wait until December to enjoy Christmas? Celebrate the holiday, Aussie-style, at Isla & Co., with a Christmas in July event. Tickets include welcome bites, a traditional Australian Christmas feast with cherry-glazed smoked ham and pavlovas, open bar, Aussie treats, a raffle, a DJ and live music. Guests are encouraged to dress for summer with a touch of Christmas, and the event will include a visit from Summer Santa.

3-7 p.m. July 22. $39 for children. $99 for adults through July 7. 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-228-4060, resy.com/cities/atl/venues/isla-and-co-atlanta/events/christmas-in-july-2023-07-22

Fêtes de Bayonne

Cooks & Soldiers’ annual Fêtes de Bayonne, a celebration of all things Basque, returns with a menu of food including albondigas, mushroom toast, chistorra, bikini, and croquettas. Beverages, which are included in the VIP entrance and can also be purchased a la carte with general admission tickets, include txakoli and red and white wine.

1-5 p.m. July 23. $50-$70. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, fetesdebayonne2023.splashthat.com

Tomatoes attack

Celebrate tomato season and give to a good cause at the 12th annual Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival on the Westside. Hosted by and benefitting Georgia Organics, the event will offer tomato-based tastings and beverages, live music, and a silent auction. Participating restaurants include Miller Union, OK Yaki, Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours and JenChan’s.

1-4 p.m. July 30. $95-$195. Westside Provision District, 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. killertomatofest.com

