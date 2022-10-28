More than 10 November food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at this event at El Ponce, which also serves as a fundraiser for nonprofit El Refugio. Look for face painting, a DJ, live music, crafts, drink and food specials and a raffle. Admission is free but reservations are required.

5-11 p.m. Nov. 2. 939 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-muertos-on-ponce-tickets-446085613077

Celebrate Seed

Seed Kitchen & Bar is marking its 11th year in business with a special tasting menu served Nov. 1-5. The pre-fixe menu that includes maple-cured salmon, duck leg confit, herb ricotta ravioli and dark chocolate torte will be available during dinner hours in addition to the restaurant’s regular menu. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Giving Kitchen.

Nov. 1-5. $65 per person. Seed Kitchen & Bar, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-214-6888, eatatseed.com.

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Celebrate Atlanta’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers and bartenders during the inaugural Latin Restaurant Weeks, held in partnership with Grubhub and Feed the Soul Foundation. The two-week event will see local restaurants feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American/Hispanic businesses. Participants include Arepita Cafe, Mango Latino Grill, El Taco Veloz and Mamajuana Restaurant & Lounge.

Nov. 4-18. Various locations. latinrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-menus

VIP at Chomp and Stomp

Want to go beyond the chili at the annual Chomp and Stomp festival? Head to Cabbagetown bakery Sweet Cheats for its VIP experience. Tickets include a specialty cocktail bar, sweet and savory bites, a DJ and a chili tasting. If you’re all about the chili, you can also purchase a chili spoon to taste chili throughout the entire festival for an additional $10.

11-5 p.m. Nov. 5. $125 per person. Sweet Cheats, 692 Kirkwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-590-6086, sweetcheatsatlanta.com/product/chomp-stomp-vip-experience-at-sweet-cheats-11-5/

Taste of Kennesaw

Eat your way through dishes from more than 20 Kennesaw restaurants at the Taste of Kennesaw. Participants include 1885 Grill, Birdie’s Wings, Williams Brothers BBQ and Carrabba’s Italian Grill. The event also includes the Trackside Grill Beer Garden, live music and entertainment, the Georgia Grown Member Village and a kids zone. Proceeds will benefit five local charities.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5. 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. kennesaw.com/taste-of-kennesaw

Australian wine dinner

Head to Lazy Betty for a dinner with Nashville-based sommelier, author and importer Jane Lopes. The five-course meal will include wine pairings highlighting wines from Australia. Lopes and her husband founded Australian wine import company Legend in 2020, and her second book, “How to Drink Australian,” is set to debut next fall. Tickets also include a copy of Lopes’ first book, “Vignette: Stories of Life and Wine in 100 Bottles.”

5:30 p.m. Nov. 6. $350 per person. Lazy Betty, 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, resy.com/cities/atl/venues/lazy-betty/events/australian-wine-with-jane-lopes-2022-11-16

Credit: Madelynne Boykin Credit: Madelynne Boykin

A grand opening party

Enzo Steakhouse & Bar, which opened in the Trilith development in late September, will celebrate its grand opening this month. The event will feature cocktails and bites from Enzo’s menu, as well as live music. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Two Sparrows Village.

6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 7. $95 per person. 300 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com/experience/grand-opening-gala

Sunday Supper

Support Peachtree Road Farmers Market’s fundraising efforts with Sunday Supper. Place an order for a meal through Nov. 7, with pickup from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 13, for a meal that includes dishes from Spotted Trotter, Souper Jenny, Daily Chew, the Buttery and Little Tart Bakeshop. The event also features a virtual auction, which goes live Nov. 4 and runs through 9 p.m. Nov. 13. The auction is accessible even to those who don’t purchase dinner. Proceeds will benefit local food pantry Intown Collaborative Ministries.

Dinner pickup 2-4 p.m. Nov. 13. $80 per person. Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. e.givesmart.com/events/syQ/

Filipino feast

Get a taste of the Philippines during a kamayan feast at Adobo ATL. The family-style meal, meant to be eaten with your hands, includes items like soy-marinated quail eggs, sinigang collards, chicken wing adobo, pork lumpia and lechon. Tickets also include a beverage, a dessert from Three Lolas Bakeshop and a raffle ticket.

4 p.m. Nov. 13. $55 per person. Adobo Kitchen, 4086 Covington Highway, Decatur. hotplate.com/adoboatl?event=80c47

Atlanta Bourbon Festival

Head to new West Midtown venue Guardian Works for a bourbon celebration. General admission tickets include samples of more than 50 bourbons and whiskeys, a tasting glass, cocktails, wine, beer and live music. VIP tickets mean early entry, extra bourbon tastings, finger food until 3 p.m. and a VIP area. Food will be available for purchase at the event.

2-5 p.m. Nov. 19. General admission tickets $55-$70 day, VIP tickets $99-$109. Guardian Works, 755 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. atlantabourbonfestival.com