Hungry for something ‘Atlanta’-flavored? Try this sandwich

Farm Birds, a ghost kitchen run by Farm Burger, offers a lemon pepper wet chicken sandwich. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Lemon pepper wet sandwich from Farm Birds

If you want to try a famous local flavor on a bird that led a happy life, order the lemon pepper wet sandwich from Farm Birds, the Farm Burger ghost kitchen that serves ethically sourced chicken sandwiches.

In Farm Birds’ case, the chicken is just as important as the sauce. The breasts come from Cooks Venture in Arkansas, which specializes in slow-growth, pasture-raised chickens. That results in a meatier breast that’s still tender and juicy.

The lemon pepper wet seasoning — popularized in the TV series “Atlanta,” which returns in March — comes in two parts: The breaded chicken breast is seasoned generously with lemon pepper, then the whole thing is drenched in lemon butter after frying.

The end result is a substantial, flavorful chicken sandwich that couldn’t be any more Atlanta if it tried.

Farm Birds. 3365 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-816-0603; 22 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-2888, farmbirdsatl.com.

