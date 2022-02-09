Hungry for something ‘Atlanta’-flavored? Try this sandwich

In Farm Birds’ case, the chicken is just as important as the sauce. The breasts come from Cooks Venture in Arkansas, which specializes in slow-growth, pasture-raised chickens. That results in a meatier breast that’s still tender and juicy.

The lemon pepper wet seasoning — popularized in the TV series “Atlanta,” which returns in March — comes in two parts: The breaded chicken breast is seasoned generously with lemon pepper, then the whole thing is drenched in lemon butter after frying.