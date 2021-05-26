ajc logo
X

These spicy mollusks pack a punch in Midtown

Deviled mussels from the Lawrence in Midtown pack a wallop of flavor you don't often find with this simple shellfish. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
Deviled mussels from the Lawrence in Midtown pack a wallop of flavor you don't often find with this simple shellfish. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News | 52 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Deviled mussels from the Lawrence

Mussels were given a bad rap in Anthony Bourdain’s behind-the-curtain memoir, “Kitchen Confidential,” in which the late chef said he would eat them only at a restaurant where he knew the chef personally and could verify safe handling of the shellfish.

That is not a concern at the Lawrence, which has a short, focused menu, and an emphasis on attention to detail.

The Lawrence’s deviled mussels are hot, spicy and ridiculously flavorful. The plump, juicy mollusks taste clean, and seem to drink up the rich broth surrounding them. The dish has a bit of Asian influence, including funky ham XO sauce and shishito peppers.

The mussels served at the Lawrence are not for the faint of heart, but, if you love these shellfish, you won’t find a more exciting or fun preparation.

The Lawrence. 905 Juniper St., Atlanta. 404-961-7178, thelawrenceatlanta.com.

ExploreMore Intown Atlanta restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top