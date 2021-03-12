Beer Town: Award-winning Terrapin Rye is back but only for a limited time

The backstory is a good one. Rye was not only the first beer Terrapin produced back in 2002, but also it went on to win the gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival, making it the best in the category that year.

It would be great if Terrapin could put it back in production year-round, but at least Rye Pale Ale is available on draft and in 6-pack cans for a limited time.