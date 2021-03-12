X

Beer Town: Award-winning Terrapin Rye is back but only for a limited time

Terrapin’s gold medal award-winning pale ale is back for a limited time. Courtesy of Terrapin Beer Co.
Credit: handout

BEER TOWN | 1 hour ago
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC

There’s some good news for fans of Terrapin’s Rye Pale Ale. The gold medal-winning beer is now available for the first time since it was discontinued in 2018.

The backstory is a good one. Rye was not only the first beer Terrapin produced back in 2002, but also it went on to win the gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival, making it the best in the category that year.

It would be great if Terrapin could put it back in production year-round, but at least Rye Pale Ale is available on draft and in 6-pack cans for a limited time.

And for that reason, Terrapin Rye Pale Ale is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Terrapin Rye Pale Ale

Terrapin Beer Co., Athens, GA

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

The original gold medal-winning beer from Terrapin, Rye Pale Ale is still one of my favorite Georgia beers of all time. It’s still dry-hopped with Amarillo hops and brewed with malted rye, of course. The combination gives it a bit of spice in the aroma and a touch of sweetness in the flavor, with a fine, clean finish.

Pair with

At 5.5% alcohol by volume, Rye Pale Ale is an easy-drinking beer that plays nice with a wide variety of foods. But I can’t resist pairing with deli sandwiches, from ham on rye to corned beef or a classic Reuben.

