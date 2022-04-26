Taste a spring garden on a spoon at this Atlanta restaurant

What she created is reminiscent of traipsing through a meadow. Blanched basil is the foundation for a gorgeous green cake with a light crumb; it is herbaceous and barely sweet. Vivid red stalks of early spring rhubarb are compressed with yuzu for a tart jam. The bright colors provide a contrast to dollops of lime and white chocolate ganache. And, textures come into play with dehydrated basil cake and ruby red chocolate crunch adding a crisp garnish. A quenelle-shaped scoop of guava sorbet brings everything together — subtly floral, slightly sweet and so tropical it whisks you away.

It’s like spring turning into summer on a plate. It looks too pretty to disturb with a spoon, but, trust me, you’ll want to eat it.