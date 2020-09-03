Sweet tribute to John Lewis is more than empty calories

The base ice cream is the shop’s signature chocolate, a dark, velvety flavor. Mixed in are chunks of brown sugar cake, which turn fudgy from soaking in the ice cream, and coconut pecan crunch, which adds tropical flavor. Rounding it out is a salted caramel swirl, which counterbalances the sweetness.

Besides being a tasty treat, 100% of the proceeds from Good Trouble will benefit Fair Fight, which continues Lewis’ work to ensure the right to vote for all Americans.