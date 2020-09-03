Sweet tribute to John Lewis is more than empty calories

Ice cream shop Butter & Cream has put forth a tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis: a flavor called Good Trouble.
The base ice cream is the shop’s signature chocolate, a dark, velvety flavor. Mixed in are chunks of brown sugar cake, which turn fudgy from soaking in the ice cream, and coconut pecan crunch, which adds tropical flavor. Rounding it out is a salted caramel swirl, which counterbalances the sweetness.
Besides being a tasty treat, 100% of the proceeds from Good Trouble will benefit Fair Fight, which continues Lewis’ work to ensure the right to vote for all Americans.
The flavor will be available through the end of October, and Butter & Cream will provide absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms at both of its locations.
Butter & Cream. 416 Church St., Decatur, 404-378-7272; 661 Auburn Ave., Atlanta, 404-709-2173. decatur.butterandcream.com.
