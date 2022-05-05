ajc logo
Seafood twist on Mexican stew makes a hearty meal in Decatur

A bowl of caldo verde de marisco, served with crispy crostini, makes a hearty meal at Boho115. Courtesy of Boho115

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
50 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Caldo verde de marisco from Boho115

Boho115, the new seafood bar on Decatur Square, has a stunner on its coastal fusion menu in caldo verde de marisco — a seafood twist on a traditional Mexican stew.

Poblano chiles are the main player in a cup or bowl of fresh seafood. Roasting the chiles brings out the full sweetness of flavor, which includes a wonderful kick of heat. The striking, greenish color of the broth comes by way of the poblanos, jalapeno and a mix of leafy herbs. Tomatillos also add brightness to the punchy broth.

A mix of fresh seafood — shrimp, scallop, mussel, octopus and tender hunks of mahi — gets a quick poaching for each order. Each time, the mix is different, but always plump, briny and vibrant. Since the dish is made to order, certain seafood can be left out, for allergies or aversions.

A cup easily can make a meal when paired with another appetizer, such as fried shrimp or mushroom empanadas. And, a bowl makes a hearty meal, especially with the accompanying golden, crusty crostini for dipping.

Boho115. 115 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-343-4637, boho115.com

