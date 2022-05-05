Seafood twist on Mexican stew makes a hearty meal in Decatur

Poblano chiles are the main player in a cup or bowl of fresh seafood. Roasting the chiles brings out the full sweetness of flavor, which includes a wonderful kick of heat. The striking, greenish color of the broth comes by way of the poblanos, jalapeno and a mix of leafy herbs. Tomatillos also add brightness to the punchy broth.

A mix of fresh seafood — shrimp, scallop, mussel, octopus and tender hunks of mahi — gets a quick poaching for each order. Each time, the mix is different, but always plump, briny and vibrant. Since the dish is made to order, certain seafood can be left out, for allergies or aversions.