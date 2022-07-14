BreakingNews
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
ajc logo
X

REVIEW: Mac’s Raw Bar serves fresh oysters in style on Marietta Square

Mac's Raw Bar on Marietta Square serves a good selection of raw oysters. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Mac's Raw Bar on Marietta Square serves a good selection of raw oysters. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

DINING REVIEW
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

When Mac’s Chophouse first opened its doors two years ago, it faced the daunting question of whether Marietta residents would accept a new, upscale restaurant replacing the venerable Shillings on the Square.

The answer was a resounding yes, and now the steakhouse has a new sister eatery, Mac’s Raw Bar and Market.

Mac’s Raw Bar brings an appealing vivacity and sophistication to bustling Marietta Square. Its comfortable, modern design is coastal, but not kitschy. The long, narrow space, with an oyster-shucking station at its center, hums with positive energy, much of it due to the service. The servers and bartenders at Mac’s Raw Bar work quickly, are fluent in the menu and make confident recommendations when asked.

ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant reviews
Combined ShapeCaption
The chilled Cobb salad at Mac's Raw Bar makes use of plump, tender jumbo shrimp. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

The chilled Cobb salad at Mac's Raw Bar makes use of plump, tender jumbo shrimp. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The chilled Cobb salad at Mac's Raw Bar makes use of plump, tender jumbo shrimp. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The convivial atmosphere, good service and variety of fresh oysters are enough to make Mac’s Raw Bar an excellent neighborhood restaurant. It could develop into something even better with time, especially with a good cocktail list (the liquor license is in the works) and a few tweaks in the kitchen.

When it comes to the food, the restaurant still feels a bit unfinished. It’s difficult to find fault with the beautiful raw oysters — when you can get them. On a Wednesday night, there were so few oysters available that our server said he couldn’t recommend any.

Instead of oysters, we ordered the crab cocktail, a disappointing bowl of lump crab meat that had little of the flavor or sweetness you’d expect. Selling the crab cocktail at market price, which was $21 in our case, implies that it’s fresh, but our crab certainly did not taste that way.

ExploreCobb County dining news
Combined ShapeCaption
The Old Bay-seasoned chips made in-house at Mac's looked incredible, but lacked crispness. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

The Old Bay-seasoned chips made in-house at Mac's looked incredible, but lacked crispness. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The Old Bay-seasoned chips made in-house at Mac's looked incredible, but lacked crispness. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

While crab might not be a strong suit at Mac’s, the kitchen does wonderful things with shrimp. The shrimp cocktail, only a few dollars cheaper than the crab version, was much more satisfying. Those same plump, tender shrimp appeared on the Cobb salad, which also checked all the right boxes. On the broiled seafood platter, the generously seasoned shrimp showed off a different preparation: The edges were crispy from the high heat, without losing their tender, juicy bite.

That seafood platter was a showcase for the unevenness of the kitchen, too. The broiled lobster at its center was fabulous, perfectly cooked with a light, skillful touch under the broiler. The scallops might have been even better. However, the seasonal fish included on the platter, halibut, was overcooked and dry, and the dirty rice and green beans were prepared well, but seemed to be an afterthought.

Combined ShapeCaption
This broiled seafood platter at Mac's featured lobster, scallops and halibut over dirty rice and green beans. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

This broiled seafood platter at Mac's featured lobster, scallops and halibut over dirty rice and green beans. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
This broiled seafood platter at Mac's featured lobster, scallops and halibut over dirty rice and green beans. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Other items that should have been slam-dunks also were disappointing. The hush puppies had little texture and tasted of baking powder both times we tried them. Old Bay-seasoned chips made in-house looked incredible — each chip as thin and transparent as a dragonfly wing — but they lacked crispness, as if they had been sitting for a while.

As you would expect at the sister restaurant of a steakhouse, the steak frites were terrific, and the french fries were much better than the chips.

Dessert is another part of the menu that feels like an afterthought. Chocolate mousse pie and key lime pie both were served on different nights with partially melted whipped cream, another indication that our order might have been sitting a while before it was brought to us. The key lime pie, at least, had a beautiful, clear citrus flavor and a wonderfully crumbly crust. The chocolate mousse lacked any depth or texture.

Combined ShapeCaption
You'd expect the sister restaurant of a steakhouse to serve good steak frites, and you won't be disappointed at Mac's Raw Bar. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

You'd expect the sister restaurant of a steakhouse to serve good steak frites, and you won't be disappointed at Mac's Raw Bar. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
You'd expect the sister restaurant of a steakhouse to serve good steak frites, and you won't be disappointed at Mac's Raw Bar. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Although the food is uneven, the menu’s bright spots show great potential. Mac’s Raw Bar is an excellent place to grab oysters and a few interesting glasses of wine, and the short sake list is a sophisticated touch that provides another fun beverage option while the restaurant is stuck in liquor license limbo.

With Mac’s Chophouse perpetually packed next door, its sibling provides an option for Marietta Square visitors who are seeking a casual, but still stylish, spot for dinner or drinks.

Combined ShapeCaption
The desserts at Mac's Raw Bar include key lime pie, which has great flavor and a crumbly crust. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

The desserts at Mac's Raw Bar include key lime pie, which has great flavor and a crumbly crust. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The desserts at Mac's Raw Bar include key lime pie, which has great flavor and a crumbly crust. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

MAC’S RAW BAR & MARKET

Food: American seafood

Service: polished, professional and confident

Best dishes: jumbo shrimp cocktail, raw oysters, broiled seafood platter, steak frites

Vegetarian selections: only hushpuppies and one salad

Alcohol: relatively large and interesting wine list, local beers, small sake collection, but no liquor or cocktails yet

Price range: $$$

Credit cards: all major cards accepted

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Children: welcome, but no kids menu

Parking: street parking on Marietta Square, public pay lots available nearby

MARTA station: none

Reservations: yes

Wheelchair access: yes

Noise level: quieter than Mac’s Chophouse, but still loud on busy nights

Takeout: yes

Address, phone: 23 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-419-7783

Website: macsrawbar.com

Pricing code: $$$$$ means more than $100; $$$$ means $100 or less; $$$ means $75 or less; $$ means $50 or less; $ means $25 or less. The price code represents a typical full-course meal for one, excluding drinks.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Politically Georgia: Walker’s mystifying comments complicate his bid
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
23h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
21h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
INTERVIEW: 11Alive anchor Ron Jones’s unorthodox career path
19h ago
The Latest
Rooftop bar Patina to open in West Midtown’s Star Metals District
47m ago
Mexican restaurant Palo Santo coming to West Midtown in August
18h ago
This Chamblee dish is more than just a summer salad
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
20h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top