REVIEW: Mac’s Raw Bar serves fresh oysters in style on Marietta Square

When it comes to the food, the restaurant still feels a bit unfinished. It’s difficult to find fault with the beautiful raw oysters — when you can get them. On a Wednesday night, there were so few oysters available that our server said he couldn’t recommend any.

Instead of oysters, we ordered the crab cocktail, a disappointing bowl of lump crab meat that had little of the flavor or sweetness you’d expect. Selling the crab cocktail at market price, which was $21 in our case, implies that it’s fresh, but our crab certainly did not taste that way.

Combined Shape Caption The Old Bay-seasoned chips made in-house at Mac's looked incredible, but lacked crispness. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis Combined Shape Caption The Old Bay-seasoned chips made in-house at Mac's looked incredible, but lacked crispness. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

While crab might not be a strong suit at Mac’s, the kitchen does wonderful things with shrimp. The shrimp cocktail, only a few dollars cheaper than the crab version, was much more satisfying. Those same plump, tender shrimp appeared on the Cobb salad, which also checked all the right boxes. On the broiled seafood platter, the generously seasoned shrimp showed off a different preparation: The edges were crispy from the high heat, without losing their tender, juicy bite.

That seafood platter was a showcase for the unevenness of the kitchen, too. The broiled lobster at its center was fabulous, perfectly cooked with a light, skillful touch under the broiler. The scallops might have been even better. However, the seasonal fish included on the platter, halibut, was overcooked and dry, and the dirty rice and green beans were prepared well, but seemed to be an afterthought.

Combined Shape Caption This broiled seafood platter at Mac's featured lobster, scallops and halibut over dirty rice and green beans. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis Combined Shape Caption This broiled seafood platter at Mac's featured lobster, scallops and halibut over dirty rice and green beans. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Other items that should have been slam-dunks also were disappointing. The hush puppies had little texture and tasted of baking powder both times we tried them. Old Bay-seasoned chips made in-house looked incredible — each chip as thin and transparent as a dragonfly wing — but they lacked crispness, as if they had been sitting for a while.

As you would expect at the sister restaurant of a steakhouse, the steak frites were terrific, and the french fries were much better than the chips.

Dessert is another part of the menu that feels like an afterthought. Chocolate mousse pie and key lime pie both were served on different nights with partially melted whipped cream, another indication that our order might have been sitting a while before it was brought to us. The key lime pie, at least, had a beautiful, clear citrus flavor and a wonderfully crumbly crust. The chocolate mousse lacked any depth or texture.

Combined Shape Caption You'd expect the sister restaurant of a steakhouse to serve good steak frites, and you won't be disappointed at Mac's Raw Bar. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis Combined Shape Caption You'd expect the sister restaurant of a steakhouse to serve good steak frites, and you won't be disappointed at Mac's Raw Bar. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Although the food is uneven, the menu’s bright spots show great potential. Mac’s Raw Bar is an excellent place to grab oysters and a few interesting glasses of wine, and the short sake list is a sophisticated touch that provides another fun beverage option while the restaurant is stuck in liquor license limbo.

With Mac’s Chophouse perpetually packed next door, its sibling provides an option for Marietta Square visitors who are seeking a casual, but still stylish, spot for dinner or drinks.

Combined Shape Caption The desserts at Mac's Raw Bar include key lime pie, which has great flavor and a crumbly crust. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis Combined Shape Caption The desserts at Mac's Raw Bar include key lime pie, which has great flavor and a crumbly crust. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

MAC’S RAW BAR & MARKET

Food: American seafood

Service: polished, professional and confident

Best dishes: jumbo shrimp cocktail, raw oysters, broiled seafood platter, steak frites

Vegetarian selections: only hushpuppies and one salad

Alcohol: relatively large and interesting wine list, local beers, small sake collection, but no liquor or cocktails yet

Price range: $$$

Credit cards: all major cards accepted

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Children: welcome, but no kids menu

Parking: street parking on Marietta Square, public pay lots available nearby

MARTA station: none

Reservations: yes

Wheelchair access: yes

Noise level: quieter than Mac’s Chophouse, but still loud on busy nights

Takeout: yes

Address, phone: 23 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-419-7783

Website: macsrawbar.com

Pricing code: $$$$$ means more than $100; $$$$ means $100 or less; $$$ means $75 or less; $$ means $50 or less; $ means $25 or less. The price code represents a typical full-course meal for one, excluding drinks.

