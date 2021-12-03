Pielands opens for pizza, subs and cocktails next week in Virginia-Highland

“First and foremost, Pielands will be a neighborhood destination that truly embodies a family vibe and sense of community,” Streck, a New York native who grew up hanging out in his family’s pizzeria said in a prepared statement. “We want to get to know our customers on a first name basis, and we’re thrilled to get to know the families of Virginia-Highland, Morningside and beyond.”

The Pielands space was previously slated to open as Pizza By the Slice from Anthony Spina, the owner of O4W Pizza in Duluth and Streck’s former partner in Nina & Rafi. Spina is not involved in Pizza By the Slice.

A representative for Pielands did not immediately respond to a request for information on the restaurant’s hours and if delivery will be offered.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Pielands:

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. pielands.com/

