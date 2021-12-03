ajc logo
X

Pielands opens for pizza, subs and cocktails next week in Virginia-Highland

Pizza from the menu of Pielands. / Photo by Ash Wilson
Caption
Pizza from the menu of Pielands. / Photo by Ash Wilson

Credit: Ash Wilson

Credit: Ash Wilson

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Pielands, the newest venture from the owner of popular Eastside Beltline pizzeria Nina & Rafi, is set to open next week in Virginia-Highland.

Located in the former Goin’ Coastal space at 1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Pielands will debut Dec. 6, serving whole pies, slices, salads, subs and soft-serve ice cream, plus beverage offerings including beer, wine and specialty bottled cocktails.

The 1,600 square-foot restaurant comes from Billy Streck, who, in addition to Nina & Rafi, also co-owns Inman Park’s Hampton + Hudson and Lyla Lila in Midtown.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Pielands’ design will “channel old-school neighborhood pizzerias with a laidback, community feel,” according to a press release. The space will feature “red, white and brick accents, concrete floors, fun pizza design details and a vintage photo of the Brooklyn Bridge spanning the main dining room wall,” as well as bathroom walls covered in pizza-themed stickers, a playlist of 80′s music and a vintage Ms. Pac-Man video game.

Caption
A sub sandwich from the menu of Pielands in Virginia-Highland. / Photo by Ash Wilson

Credit: Ash Wilson

A sub sandwich from the menu of Pielands in Virginia-Highland. / Photo by Ash Wilson
Caption
A sub sandwich from the menu of Pielands in Virginia-Highland. / Photo by Ash Wilson

Credit: Ash Wilson

Credit: Ash Wilson

“First and foremost, Pielands will be a neighborhood destination that truly embodies a family vibe and sense of community,” Streck, a New York native who grew up hanging out in his family’s pizzeria said in a prepared statement. “We want to get to know our customers on a first name basis, and we’re thrilled to get to know the families of Virginia-Highland, Morningside and beyond.”

ExploreNew metro Atlanta restaurants

The Pielands space was previously slated to open as Pizza By the Slice from Anthony Spina, the owner of O4W Pizza in Duluth and Streck’s former partner in Nina & Rafi. Spina is not involved in Pizza By the Slice.

A representative for Pielands did not immediately respond to a request for information on the restaurant’s hours and if delivery will be offered.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Pielands:

Caption
Pielands menu

Credit: Pielands

Pielands menu
Caption
Pielands menu

Credit: Pielands

Credit: Pielands

Caption
Pielands menu

Credit: Pielands

Pielands menu
Caption
Pielands menu

Credit: Pielands

Credit: Pielands

Caption
Pielands menu

Credit: Pielands

Pielands menu
Caption
Pielands menu

Credit: Pielands

Credit: Pielands

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. pielands.com/

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ford Fry’s JCT Kitchen closing after nearly 15 years in West Midtown
3h ago
REVIEW: Bomb Biscuits on the rise in Inman Park
This stuffed sandwich is worth a visit to Atlanta’s Westview area
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top