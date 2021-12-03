Pielands opens for pizza, subs and cocktails next week in Virginia-Highland

Pielands, the newest venture from the owner of popular Eastside Beltline pizzeria Nina & Rafi, is set to open next week in Virginia-Highland.
Located in the former Goin’ Coastal space at 1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Pielands will debut Dec. 6, serving whole pies, slices, salads, subs and soft-serve ice cream, plus beverage offerings including beer, wine and specialty bottled cocktails.
The 1,600 square-foot restaurant comes from Billy Streck, who, in addition to Nina & Rafi, also co-owns Inman Park’s Hampton + Hudson and Lyla Lila in Midtown.
Pielands’ design will “channel old-school neighborhood pizzerias with a laidback, community feel,” according to a press release. The space will feature “red, white and brick accents, concrete floors, fun pizza design details and a vintage photo of the Brooklyn Bridge spanning the main dining room wall,” as well as bathroom walls covered in pizza-themed stickers, a playlist of 80′s music and a vintage Ms. Pac-Man video game.
Credit: Ash Wilson
“First and foremost, Pielands will be a neighborhood destination that truly embodies a family vibe and sense of community,” Streck, a New York native who grew up hanging out in his family’s pizzeria said in a prepared statement. “We want to get to know our customers on a first name basis, and we’re thrilled to get to know the families of Virginia-Highland, Morningside and beyond.”
The Pielands space was previously slated to open as Pizza By the Slice from Anthony Spina, the owner of O4W Pizza in Duluth and Streck’s former partner in Nina & Rafi. Spina is not involved in Pizza By the Slice.
A representative for Pielands did not immediately respond to a request for information on the restaurant’s hours and if delivery will be offered.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Pielands:
Credit: Pielands
Credit: Pielands
Credit: Pielands
1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. pielands.com/
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author