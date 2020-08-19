Humbly named pie stands out at new Atlanta Italian spot

Then, there’s the simple potato pizza, which stands out on the menu alongside the Say No Mo, Cheech and Fibonacci, compelling you to take a closer look.

The execution of this marvelous pizza rewards the curious customer who orders it without knowing how the potatoes factor into the toppings. The crust is wonderful, with charred bubbles all around. The potatoes turn out to be sliced extremely thin, almost melting into the cheese, and adding a creamy texture to the overall experience. Add in goat cheese, truffle honey, thinly sliced red onion and pistachios, and it’s just as delicious as you’d expect.