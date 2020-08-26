X

Pick the spice level that suits you for these tenders

The Heat Variety Pack from Joella's Hot Chicken allows you to try out each of the chain's levels of spiciness. Courtesy of Emily Koschnick
Credit: Emily Koschnick

Atlanta Restaurant Blog
Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Heat Variety Pack at Joella's Hot Chicken

Through Sept. 30, Joella’s is offering a Heat Variety Pack that includes five chicken tenders at each of the restaurant’s available spice levels, from Southern, with no heat, to Fire-in-Da-Hole.

The plump, juicy chicken tenders are perfectly prepared, with a consistent, even breading that gives a visual cue as to the spice level you’re about to consume.

The first four levels are a gentle progression that clearly demonstrates the enhanced flavor benefits of added spice.

The fifth, Fire-in-Da-Hole, is another story. The menacingly dark red chicken tender, accurately advertised as an inferno, will send your head spinning and have you scrambling for a glass of water or milk, or some ice cream, or maybe a firehose.

Even if you don’t go to the fifth spice level, this limited-time special is a screaming-hot deal: five jumbo tenders for just $10.

Joella’s Hot Chicken. Multiple locations, joellas.com.

