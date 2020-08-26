Pick the spice level that suits you for these tenders

Through Sept. 30, Joella’s is offering a Heat Variety Pack that includes five chicken tenders at each of the restaurant’s available spice levels, from Southern, with no heat, to Fire-in-Da-Hole.
The plump, juicy chicken tenders are perfectly prepared, with a consistent, even breading that gives a visual cue as to the spice level you’re about to consume.
The first four levels are a gentle progression that clearly demonstrates the enhanced flavor benefits of added spice.
The fifth, Fire-in-Da-Hole, is another story. The menacingly dark red chicken tender, accurately advertised as an inferno, will send your head spinning and have you scrambling for a glass of water or milk, or some ice cream, or maybe a firehose.
Even if you don’t go to the fifth spice level, this limited-time special is a screaming-hot deal: five jumbo tenders for just $10.
Joella’s Hot Chicken. Multiple locations, joellas.com.
