PHOTOS: More than 40 of our favorite dishes from metro Atlanta restaurants in 2020

Metro Atlanta restaurants weathered multiple storms in 2020, but chefs still managed to go above and beyond in their kitchens, putting out food that made a dark year a little bit brighter. Here, more than 40 dishes that ranked among our favorites, from fish sauce chicken wings at Anh’s Kitchen to meatloaf at K&K Soul Food.
Read more about our favorite dishes of 2020 here.
Credit: Henri Hollis
