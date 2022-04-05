New food options at Braves’ Truist Park include a $151 burger with lobster tail

The wait is finally over for Atlanta Braves fans who have been hungry to see their World Series champs play after a longer-than-normal wait due to a labor dispute. The team will play its first regular season game April 7 at home at Truist Park.
Fans who are hungry for more than just baseball are also in luck. For the 2022 season, Truist Park concessions partner Delaware North will debut a handful of new food offerings that will be on sale at concessions booths throughout the stadium.
These new food items might not help put in a dent in your efforts to lose the Quarantine 15, but they’ll definitely scratch the itch for over-the-top stadium food. New options include:
The World Champions Burger: A half-pound Wagyu beef burger topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun served with Parmesan waffle fries. The burger sells for $151, a nod to the number of years the Braves organization has been in existence. There’s also a $25,000 option that includes a limited-edition World Series Championship Ring. Available at the Chop House.
BIG RiBI Sandwich: A country-fried smoked rack of ribs with Alabama white barbecue sauce, pickles and purple cabbage slaw. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 141.
Knucksie Sandwich: A tribute to famed Atlanta Braves player Phil Niekro, the Knucksie, which was available last year as a limited special, sees cornbread topped with smoked pulled pork, caramelized onions, pickles, fried onions and barbecue sauce. Available at Smokey Q near Sections 116 and 242.
Double Play Quesadilla: This smoked chopped brisket quesadilla is wrapped in a smoked chicken quesadilla and served with salsa roja, salsa verde, lime crema and pico de gallo. Available at Taco Factory near Sections 313 and 151.
Funnel Cake Fry Sundae: Funnel cake fries topped with cookie dough ice cream, caramel and fudge. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section 138.
Gold Glove Chicken Sandwich: Pickle-brined Springer Mountain chicken breast, country-fried and topped with pickles and Red Dragon Mustard Cheddar. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section 138.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos: Blackened shrimp with cilantro rice, queso blanco, salsa roja and pico de gallo in soft flour tortillas. Available at Taco Factory near Section 151.
A few “fan favorites” from past seasons will still be available, including the Blooper Burger, which sees four cheeseburger patties, a foot-long hot dog and chicken tenders covered with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese sauce, all sandwiched between Texas toast with “Blooper” branded onto the top.
Rory Bancroft, the executive chef for Delaware North, said coming up with new food items each year that will please a wide swath of fans is a fun challenge.
“We’re always trying to outdo what we did before,” Bancroft said. “If we come up with something neat during the playoffs, then the next year, we say, what can we do better than that? We always want to elevate and do something new and creative.”
Feedback from the Braves leadership team and even players helps determine tweaks that are made to each dish.
Also new in the park this year is an outpost of Hoots Wings, with a variety of wing flavors and fries, located outside Section 311, and a second Chick-fil-A location near Section 326.
The new food options will join several existing food and beverage concepts inside the park, including the Coors Light Chop House (Section 156), H&F Burger (Battery Atlanta lawn), Terrapin Taproom, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q (Section 153) and Waffle House (Section 311).
Expanded mobile and retail and concessions ordering will be available, allowing fans to order and pay for a selection of retail items, food, snacks and drinks from their phones via the MLB Ballpark app. Items will be available for pickup at designated locations in the park.
Outside the park in the adjoining Battery Atlanta complex, are several new food and beverage options including Mac McGee Irish Pub and Savi Provisions gourmet grocery store. Cultivate Food & Coffee is set to debut in the coming weeks.
