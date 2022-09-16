ajc logo
Beer Pick: Bold Monk Festbeir is among this weekend’s treats

Bold Monk Festbier is a limited edition Oktoberfest release. / Bold Monk Brewing

Bold Monk Festbier is a limited edition Oktoberfest release.

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Is It’s another huge beer weekend around Atlanta.

On Friday, Biggerstaff Brewing is celebrating its first anniversary, with food and drink specials, and its first two canned beers —an anniversary Double IPA dubbed Family & Field, and a Pilsner called Pauline.

On Saturday, Scofflaw Brewing is celebrating its sixth anniversary, with “goats, games, and good food.”

And there are multiple Octoberfest celebrations in full-swing, including Twain’s World Lager Time on Sunday.

Bold Monk will celebrate Oktoberfest with a Festbeir tapping at noon on Saturday, and a schedule of music, contests, games and prizes, as well as a special Oktoberfest menu all day.

In anticipation of all that, Bold Monk Festbeir is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Bold Monk Festbeir

Bold Monk Brewing, Atlanta

Available for a limited time on draft and in 12-ounce six-pack cans

Profile

Bold Monk Festbier is a beautiful amber lager with a sturdy white head. Look for bready notes among the pronounced malt backbone, while German Spalt and Saphir hops, provide a snappy bitterness, and a clean, dry finish. At 6.5 % alcohol, you should be able to Prost with the best of them.

Pair with

Bold Monk’s special Oktoberfest menu includes warm pretzels and beer cheese, house-made bratwurst, schnitzel, and roasted chicken. All those items will pair perfectly with Festbier, wherever you drink it.

ExploreBeer and brewery news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

