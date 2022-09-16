Beer Pick: Bold Monk Festbeir is among this weekend’s treats

Is It’s another huge beer weekend around Atlanta.
On Friday, Biggerstaff Brewing is celebrating its first anniversary, with food and drink specials, and its first two canned beers —an anniversary Double IPA dubbed Family & Field, and a Pilsner called Pauline.
On Saturday, Scofflaw Brewing is celebrating its sixth anniversary, with “goats, games, and good food.”
And there are multiple Octoberfest celebrations in full-swing, including Twain’s World Lager Time on Sunday.
Bold Monk will celebrate Oktoberfest with a Festbeir tapping at noon on Saturday, and a schedule of music, contests, games and prizes, as well as a special Oktoberfest menu all day.
In anticipation of all that, Bold Monk Festbeir is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Bold Monk Festbeir
Bold Monk Brewing, Atlanta
Available for a limited time on draft and in 12-ounce six-pack cans
Profile
Bold Monk Festbier is a beautiful amber lager with a sturdy white head. Look for bready notes among the pronounced malt backbone, while German Spalt and Saphir hops, provide a snappy bitterness, and a clean, dry finish. At 6.5 % alcohol, you should be able to Prost with the best of them.
Pair with
Bold Monk’s special Oktoberfest menu includes warm pretzels and beer cheese, house-made bratwurst, schnitzel, and roasted chicken. All those items will pair perfectly with Festbier, wherever you drink it.
About the Author
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution