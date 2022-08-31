More than 20 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in September

To celebrate his 50th birthday, NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer will make 50 smashed cheese-stuffed Juicy Lucy burgers, sold for one day, while supplies last.

Sept. 2. NFA Burger, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 404-666-2874, nfaburger.com.

A holiday weekend dinner

Head to Sugo for a three-course, prix-fixe dinner menu for dine-in and takeout, with dish options including arancino, hanger steak, shrimp scampi and bread pudding.

Sept. 2 and 3. $29 per person. 10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-817-8000, sugorestaurant.com.

Learn how to make sushi

Grab your chopsticks and head to Second Self Beer Co. for an introduction to sushi class. Learn the skills needed to make sushi rolls at home, including how to prepare the rice and select sushi-grade fish. The class will teach how to make three types of sushi rolls: California roll, spicy Japanese bagel roll and a traditional cucumber roll.

Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 3. $59 per person. Second Self Beer Co., 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. cocusocial.com/newevent/DQxDZ-yIY_Atlanta_Intro-to-the-Art-of-Sushi_Jun-25

A Labor Day brunch

Celebrate the holiday with a special brunch buffet at The Southern Gentleman in Buckhead, with dishes including fried chicken, braised short rib pot roast and buttermilk pancakes.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 5. $42 per person. The Southern Gentleman, 3035 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. thesoutherngentlemanatl.com/reservations.

Toast of Mexico

In Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Chastain and Tequila Herradura will host the Toast of Mexico. The five-course dinner will be presented by guest chef Irwin Sanchez, a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: New York. Tickets will include a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and paired tequila cocktail at dinner.

6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $125 per person. The Chastain, 4320 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-257-6416, thechastainatl.revelup.online/store/1/category/1039/subcategory/1210.

Drink near the Benz

Head to the Home Depot Backyard for this year’s second installment of Night Market, including cocktails and drinks from 14 Hands Winery, Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, as well as food from local chefs and vendors, entertainment from Audacy and a craft market.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $45-$80. Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. thehomedepotbackyard.com/series/night-market

Mid-Autumn Festival

Celebrate China’s Mid-Autumn Festival (also known as Mooncake Festival) at Juniper Cafe, which will offer a special a la carte menu of small plates, such as Viet popcorn coconut shrimp and Chinese-style mooncakes. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Juniper Cafe, 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 470-427-3057, juniper-cafe.com

Pizza, Pints and Pigskins

Enjoy pizza and football at Cobb County’s Logan Farm Park. Restaurant pizzas will be judged in several categories, including people’s choice and most creative. The event also will include a beer garden, kids zone, live music, a food and gift market from Georgia Grown, games and football-related activities.

Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 10. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. acworthtourism.org/events/pizza-pints-pigskins

The Feast of San Genarro

Head to Grana for the second Feast of San Genarro, featuring cooking demonstrations, contests, carnival games, a special menu of Italian dishes and live music.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 11. $15. Grana, 1835 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-231-9000, theporchettagroup.com/events/p/the-feast-of-san-gennaro

Bourbon & Bites

Join Les Dames d’Esoffier International’s Atlanta chapter for its first Bourbon & Bites event to support scholarships for women in food and related industries, as well as nonprofits feeding those in need. Tickets include bourbons from distilleries such as Blue Run and Eagle Rare, as well as drinks from Tito’s Vodka and Benzinger wines, paired with foods from By George.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $225. By George in the Candler Hotel, 127 Peachtree St., Atlanta. ldeiatlanta.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list

Whiskey and dinner

South Main Kitchen will team up with WhistlePig Rye Distillery to present a six-course tasting menu with whiskey pairings. WhistlePig’s Lawrence Ryefield will talk about the distillery and its whiskeys, and Blake Hartley of Maven Restaurant Group will discuss each dish and how it is designed to pair with the whiskey.

6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $200 per person. South Main Kitchen, 9 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 678-691-4622, southmainkitchen.com

Taste Brookhaven

Get a taste of food from more than 15 Brookhaven restaurants during Taste Brookhaven, sponsored by Explore Brookhaven. Tickets include food, beer and wine. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation.

6-10 p.m. Sept. 15. $100-$175. Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina, 4000 Summit Blvd NE, Atlanta. give.choa.org/TasteBrookhaven.

A year of beer

Biggerstaff Brewing Co. is celebrating its first anniversary with the release of a new beer, Family & Field, served in a commemorative glass; and Pauline, a new Pilsner. A special anniversary menu and the regular menu will be offered, along with live music.

11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 16. Biggerstaff Brewing Co., 537 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-796-9919, biggerstaffbrewing.com

Taste of Smyrna

This year’s festival will have food for sale from more than 30 of the city’s restaurants, along with live entertainment, activities for kids and music. Admission is free, with food samples costing $1-$5 each. Bottled water and soft drink sales will benefit the Smyrna Education Foundation.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 17. 2800 King St., downtown Smyrna. cobbcountyevents.com/taste-of-smyrna

Dinner made easy

As a prologue to the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Book Festival, New York Times food writer Melissa Clark will discuss her “Dinner in One: Exceptional and Easy One Pan Meals: A Cookbook.” Books will be available for purchase.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $15-$20. MJCCA, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta. showclix.com/event/melissa-clark-dinner-in-one

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival

This festival returns with several days of events, including dinners presented by chefs at seven Atlanta restaurants. The tasting tents will feature food and drinks from around the Southeast.

Sept. 13-18. Tasting tents cost $99 per day, $150 VIP; $158 weekend pass. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St., Atlanta. Intimate dinners and walk-around events $90-$250, various locations. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

In September, We Wear Pink

Head to Atrium at Ponce City Market for the Pinky Party, featuring brunch, drink specials, giveaways and music from a DJ. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit serving those with breast cancer. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 18. Atrium, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Taste on the Square

Colony Square will hold its inaugural Taste on the Square, featuring food from a dozen restaurants located in the complex. Tickets include food samples, cocktails, live entertainment and an after-party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. To purchase tickets, visit the website.

6-10 p.m. Sept. 22. $100 per person. Colony Square, 1175 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. colonysquare.com/events/taste-on-the-square

Taste Around Town

Sample the best food that Chamblee, Brookhaven and Doraville have to offer. The two-day event will feature three sessions, with unlimited food samples, drinks, cooking demonstrations and live music. Charity partners include Giving Kitchen and Second Helpings Atlanta.

7-10 p.m. Sept. 23 and noon-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24. $70 per person. City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. chamblee.tasteofatlanta.com

Brownie Bash

Presented by Pontoon Brewing, this event features samples from more than 70 breweries from around the U.S., and food and brownie vendors, as well as music from a DJ. Pontoon will release four new beers during the event.

Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 24. $75, $150 VIP. 8601 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs. 770-674-1075, pontoonbrewing.com

A tasty book signing

Danielle Walker, who runs the blog and website Against All Grain, will appear at Williams-Sonoma at Ponce City Market to sign her new book, “Healthy in a Hurry.”

6 p.m. Sept. 26. $39.50, which includes a copy of the book. Williams-Sonoma, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-810-7486, daniellewalkerbooktour.squadup.com

Party in the Kitchen

Open Hand Atlanta will hold its 19th annual fundraiser, chaired by chefs Kevin Rathbun and Gerry Klaskala. The event will feature food from 20 chefs, including Rathbun and Klaskala; drinks; and a DJ, as well as live and silent auctions.

7-10 p.m. Sept. 29. $300 per person. The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. partyinthekitchen.org

Barrels & Bites

Head to the Village Dunwoody for food from restaurants located there, including Bar{n}, Cuco’s Cantina, Message in a Bottle and NFA Burger, as well as drinks from a dozen wine and spirits sponsors. A VIP hour, starting at 6 p.m., will include a whiskey tasting, passed bites, live music and a gift.

6-10 p.m. Sept. 29. $85, $120 VIP. The Village Dunwoody, 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. eventbrite.com/e/barrels-bites-tickets-399170278047

Gather Round

The second installment of the four-day festival features tastings, seminars, dinners and a day party. Local restaurant participants include Nick’s Westside, El Ponce and One Flew South.

Sept. 29-Oct. 2. $100-$125. Multiple locations. https://www.sugorestaurant.com

