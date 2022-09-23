BreakingNews
Election equipment to be replaced in Coffee County after outside access
Beer Pick: Biggerstaff’s Pauline Pilsner will take you from summer to fall

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Last week, Biggerstaff Brewing in Edgewood celebrated its first anniversary with the release of its first two canned beers — an anniversary Double IPA dubbed Family & Field, and a Pilsner called Pauline.

In honor of that, you guessed it, Biggersataff Pauline Pilsner is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Biggersataff Pauline Pilsner

Biggerstaff Brewing, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans for a limited time

Profile

Brewed with German Barke Pilsner malt, white wheat malt, and “Zuper Saazer” Michigan-grown Saaz hops, Pauline pours a pretty pale gold color. On the palate, earthy, herbal, and spicy aromas and flavors give way to a delicate bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

At 5% alcohol, Pauline Pilsner is a refreshing beer made for sipping on the porch or the patio. At Biggerstaff, pair it with oyster happy hour, a fall salad, or a dressed shrimp po’ boy with remoulade.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

