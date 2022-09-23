Beer Pick: Biggerstaff’s Pauline Pilsner will take you from summer to fall

Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans for a limited time

Profile

Brewed with German Barke Pilsner malt, white wheat malt, and “Zuper Saazer” Michigan-grown Saaz hops, Pauline pours a pretty pale gold color. On the palate, earthy, herbal, and spicy aromas and flavors give way to a delicate bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

At 5% alcohol, Pauline Pilsner is a refreshing beer made for sipping on the porch or the patio. At Biggerstaff, pair it with oyster happy hour, a fall salad, or a dressed shrimp po’ boy with remoulade.

