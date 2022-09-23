Beer Pick: Biggerstaff’s Pauline Pilsner will take you from summer to fall

Last week, Biggerstaff Brewing in Edgewood celebrated its first anniversary with the release of its first two canned beers — an anniversary Double IPA dubbed Family & Field, and a Pilsner called Pauline.
In honor of that, you guessed it, Biggersataff Pauline Pilsner is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Biggersataff Pauline Pilsner
Biggerstaff Brewing, Atlanta
Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans for a limited time
Profile
Brewed with German Barke Pilsner malt, white wheat malt, and “Zuper Saazer” Michigan-grown Saaz hops, Pauline pours a pretty pale gold color. On the palate, earthy, herbal, and spicy aromas and flavors give way to a delicate bitterness in the finish.
Pair with
At 5% alcohol, Pauline Pilsner is a refreshing beer made for sipping on the porch or the patio. At Biggerstaff, pair it with oyster happy hour, a fall salad, or a dressed shrimp po’ boy with remoulade.
