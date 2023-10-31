More than 15 food and drink events to check out around metro Atlanta in November

Otsumami event

Join chef Leonard Yu for Omakase Table’s first otsumami event, a 13-course tasting that showcases the small dishes served on the restaurant’s 20-course tasting menu. Dishes include white truffle toro caviars, awabi and hotate caviar, managatsuo matsutake and uni gohan chu toro, as well as an assortment of desserts.

Sake and wine pairings also will be available. The cost for this limited-seating experience is $235 per person, and prepaid reservations can be made online.

Seating at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2. 788 W. Marietta St., Atlanta. 347-977-7229, omakasetableatl.com

Women in Wine

Lazy Betty general manager Shannon Dunlap and wine director Janice Shiffler will partner with female winemakers Mari Jones of Emeritus Vineyards and Hillary Cline of Cline Family Cellars for a six-course tasting menu with two wines from each producer.

5:30 p.m. Nov. 2. $325. 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, resy.com/cities/atl/venues/lazy-betty/events/women-winemakers-dinner-2023-11-02

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Celebrate Atlanta’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, and bakeries during the second annual Latin Restaurant Weeks. In partnership with Feed the Soul Foundation, the two-week event offers prix-fixe menus and special dishes from more than 30 local restaurants including Buena Vida Tapas & Soul, El Taco Veloz, Arepa Grill and Belen de la Cruz.

Nov. 3-17. Multiple locations. latinrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-menus

Chili at Chomp and Stomp

Warm yourself up with chili from Atlanta restaurants and amateur chefs at the annual Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp festival. Visit Sweet Cheats or Little’s Food Store to purchase spoons ahead of the event for $10, or buy them at the event for $15. In addition to chili, expect bluegrass music, beer, a 5K and an artists market. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Cabbagetown Conservancy.

11-6 p.m. Nov. 4. 701 Kirkwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. chompandstomp.com

Night Market

Join the Chai Box for a Diwali Night Market event featuring food and drinks from several local pop-ups and restaurants including Soupbelly, Heirloom Market BBQ and Spicy Desi, as well as gifts, photo booth, music and henna.

4-8 p.m. Nov. 4. 810 Livingston Court, Marietta. instagram.com/thechaibox

Grape Wine Festival

The Mill Kitchen & Bar will host the seventh annual Grandiose Grape Wine Festival, featuring more than 100 kinds of wine from 30 wineries, live entertainment and food pairings. General admission tickets include valet parking and a souvenir wine glass, and VIP tickets also include early admission, expanded food menu and a gift bag. Proceeds will benefit The Roswell Fire & Police Foundation.

2 p.m. Nov. 4. $85-$135. 590 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. 770-817-9345, themillkitchenandbar.com/blog/grandiose-grape-wine-festival-2023

The Chutney Life

Join chef Palak Patel for her appearance at Williams-Sonoma behind her new cookbook, “The Chutney Life.” Tickets include a signed copy of the book, and samples of one of her favorite Indian-inspired recipes.

6 p.m. Nov. 6. $35. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-810-7486, thechutneylifebooktour.squadup.com

Wine and Thai

Talat Market in Summerhill will host a private wine dinner with Raphaël Saint-Cyr of Beaujolais with a Thai 4-course tasting menu, five wines and stories from the winemaker.

7 p.m. Nov. 6. $75. 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-257-6255, resy.com/cities/atl/venues/talat-market/events/wine-dinner-with-raphael-saint-cyr-2023-11-06

Learn about amaro

Head to Bellina Alimentari for an 80-minute class on amaro, the bittersweet digestif commonly enjoyed after a meal in Italy. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste eight amari while learning the history and flavor profile of each. In addition to the lesson, the class includes focaccia and butter, an amaro-based cocktail and a 10% discount on market purchases.

5:30 p.m. Nov. 8. $45. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-330-9933, mercatodibellina.com/collections/classes-1/products/introduction-to-amaro-101-nov-8

Steak and Cabernet

Get your meat and wine fix at Epicurean Hotel’s Steak & Cabernet Dinner. Held in the hotel’s Epicurean Theatre, the five-course dinner with a guided tasting of five wine pairings includes dishes like seared sirloin with purple potato, asparagus, cipollini onion puree and Earl Grey and charred ribeye and frites with onion jam, chipotle aioli and Argentinian chimichurri. Each tickets also includes valet parking validation.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 10. $85. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/steak-cabernet-wine-dinner

Honoring Veterans

Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime will honor the U.S. military on Veterans Day with food discounts. On Nov. 11, any U.S. veteran or active-duty member of the armed forces with ID is invited to enjoy any entrée from the full menu at half price. The special half price offer is valid for dine-in only.

Nov. 11. Joey D’s Oak Room, 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody, 770-512-7063, joeydsoakroom.com. 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com/menu-atlanta.

Celebrate Diwali

Celebrate the Hindu festival of lights at Chai Pani with food and drink specials, henna, pani puri, music from a DJ and fireworks.

5-10 p.m. Nov. 12. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4030, chaipani.com/decatur

Vineyard Fest

Grab your wine glass for Chateau Elan’s 26th annual Vineyard Fest, offering unlimited pours of wine, beer and spirits, bites from Chateau Elan’s restaurants and restaurant partners, access to culinary demonstrations, live music, activities, and grape stomping, and Vineyard Fest 2023 swag.

1-5 p.m. Nov. 12. $145. 100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton. 678-425-0900, events.chateauelan.com/event/vineyardfest

Cakes & Ale reunion

For one night, the 2018 kitchen team from the lauded and now-shuttered Decatur restaurant Cakes & Ale will reunite with a menu of old favorites at My Parents Basement. In addition to food, pop-up Dive Wine Bar will be pouring wine, and My Parents Basement will sell beer. RSVP at divewineatl@gmail.com.

5-10 p.m. Nov. 13. 22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. myparentsbasementcbcb.com

Whiskey dinner

Head to the Southern Gentleman for a whiskey dinner. The three-course meal, with dishes including seared dayboat scallops with brown butter celeriac purée and crispy black-eyed peas and roasted rack of lamb with rosemary butter crust, field peas and collards will be tailored to flavor profiles of Woodford Reserve Distillery bourbons, whiskeys and ryes. The Southern Gentleman’s team will guide guests through each of the courses and pairings.

6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 15. $114. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, eventbrite.com/e/the-southern-gentleman-bourbon-dinner-with-woodford-reserve-tickets-736444153287

Fil-Am Fest

Celebrate Filipino American History Month at Fil-Am Fest at Covington Place. Local Filipino American businesses and organizations will sell food and crafts, and the event also includes music, performances and a raffle.

Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $5. 4086 Covington Highway, Decatur. freshtix.com/events/fil-am-fest-nov2023

Barista Besties

Barista Besties features Muchacho’s baristas staying out late to pull fresh espresso shots for espresso martinis and other coffee cocktails. The event will also offer tea-based drinks, a non-alcoholic option and un-caffeinated versions of all drinks.

6-10 p.m. Nov. 19. 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchacho.com

Making sushi

The recently opened Brush Sushi will host a sushi-making class, with a hands-on demo showcasing how to make sushi rice, California rolls, ume masu (steelhead trout) nigiri and temaki two ways (spicy tuna and negitoro). Optional sake pairings will also be available.

5-7 p.m. Nov. 19. $125. 3009 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, resy.com/cities/atl/brush-sushi?date=2023-10-31

